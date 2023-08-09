Incorporating at least one yoga pose into your daily routine can work wonders for your overall health and well-being. Yoga is a holistic practice that not only improves physical flexibility and strength but also nurtures mental clarity and emotional balance.
Engaging in a single pose each day can help release tension, reduce stress and enhance body awareness. Regular practice enhances blood circulation, improves posture and boosts immunity.
Meditative aspects of yoga aids in calming the mind, promoting better sleep and fostering a positive outlook on life.
Whether it's a gentle stretch or a grounding posture, dedicating a few moments to yoga daily can lead to increased vitality, reduced aches and a profound sense of inner harmony. So, unroll your mat, embrace the benefits and embrace a healthier, happier you.
Child’s Pose, Balasana (BAH-lah-suh-nuh)
Benefits: Gently stretches the spine, hips and ankles. Relieves stress and reduces anxiety. Activates digestion with light compression of the abdomen. Relieves tension in the lower back, chest and shoulders.
How to: Spread your knees wide enough to make space for your torso and let your belly rest between your thighs, resting your forehead to the floor. Arms stretched out long toward the top of your mat. Heart melts towards the earth and the spine is lengthened.
To activate and extend: Lift elbows off ground, tent fingers.
To modify: Place a block or blanket underneath the forehead to bring the ground closer to you. Alternatively, you can place a blanket underneath the hips and/or place a blanket lengthwise underneath the torso for extra support.
Important disclaimer
Prior to attempting any new yoga poses or engaging in unfamiliar physical exercises, it is crucial to consult your primary physician. Your well-being and safety are of utmost importance, so listen attentively to your body's signals and avoid pushing yourself beyond your personal limits.
Karissa Brandhagen and/or the Yakima Herald-Republic cannot be held responsible for any injuries that may occur while practicing yoga poses without the guidance of a trained professional. It is strongly advised to seek the expertise of a qualified instructor to ensure proper technique and reduce the risk of injuries. Take care and practice mindfully.
• Karissa Brandhagen's active journey has spanned a lifetime, encompassing competitive dancing in grade school, professional cheerleading and now as the owner and leader of Renu Hot Yoga studio for the past four years. Through her expertise, she offers accessible ways to embrace movement and foster health and wellness for everyone.
