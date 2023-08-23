Editor's note: Incorporating at least one yoga pose into your daily routine can work wonders for your overall health and well-being. Yoga is a holistic practice that not only improves physical flexibility and strength but also nurtures mental clarity and emotional balance. Karissa Brandhagen provides these poses weekly for Explore.
Cat/Cow
Marjaryasana/Bitilasana (Mahr-jahr-ee-AH-suh-nuh/Bee-tee-LAH-suh-nuh)
Benefits: Strengthens and stretches the spine and neck. Stretches the hips, abdomen and back. Stimulates the kidneys and adrenals glands. Relieves stress and calms the mind.
How to: Start on all fours or a tabletop position. Ensure the wrists are directly underneath the shoulders and the knees under the hips stacking the bones and joints. Spread the finger wide and seal your palms to the mat.
A combination of two postures that work beautifully in synchronicity, we start with Cow Pose, inhaling steady and slow as we gaze upward and drop the belly button toward the earth. On exhale, we press the ground away, rounding out the spine and bringing the pelvis down, taking your gaze to the top of the thighs like a “Cat.” Repeat, flowing with the breath through Cat/Cow.
To modify: If feeling discomfort in the knees, roll up the mat or use a blanket for extra cushion. For wrist sensitivity, follow the same cues while seated in Easy Pose (commonly known as crisscross or crisscross applesauce) with the palms placed on top of the thighs.
• Karissa Brandhagen's active journey has spanned a lifetime, encompassing competitive dancing in grade school, professional cheerleading and now as the owner and leader of Renu Hot Yoga studio for the past four years. Through her expertise, she offers accessible ways to embrace movement and foster health and wellness for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.