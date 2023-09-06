Editor's note: Incorporating at least one yoga pose into your daily routine can work wonders for your overall health and well-being. Yoga is a holistic practice that not only improves physical flexibility and strength but also nurtures mental clarity and emotional balance. Karissa Brandhagen provides these poses weekly for Explore.
Bird-Dog Pose
Dandayamana Bharmanasana (dawn-day-ah-maw-nuh bra-maw-NAH-suh-nuh)
Benefits: Exercises the erector spinae, abdominals and glutes. Improves muscle control and stability of the entire body aiding in the development of good balance and posture.
How to: Start on all fours or a tabletop position. Ensure the wrists are directly underneath the shoulders and the knees under the hips stacking the bones and joints. Spread the fingers wide and seal the palms to the mat. Reach the right heel back and reach the left hand forward, thumb to sky and pinky to earth creating a long flat line from heel to fingertips. Keep the hips square and the pelvis stable while pulling the abdominals inward as you activate them. Repeat on the opposite side.
To activate: On exhale, draw your elbow and knee to touch underneath your torso as you tone and draw in the abdominal muscles. Extend both the arm and leg long on inhale and repeat 5-6 times.
To modify: Drop your right toes to the floor, the heel reaches back and the leg remains long and straight. As an additional option, you may place a block underneath your supporting hand to help alleviate any uncomfortable strain or tension in the upper back.
Important disclaimer: Prior to attempting any new yoga poses or engaging in unfamiliar physical exercises, it is crucial to consult your primary physician. Your well-being and safety are of utmost importance, so listen attentively to your body's signals and avoid pushing yourself beyond your personal limits.
Please be aware that Karissa Brandhagen and/or the Yakima Herald-Republic cannot be held responsible for any injuries that may occur while practicing yoga poses without the guidance of a trained professional. It is strongly advised to seek the expertise of a qualified instructor to ensure proper technique and reduce the risk of injuries. Take care and practice mindfully.
• Karissa Brandhagen's active journey has spanned a lifetime, encompassing competitive dancing in grade school, professional cheerleading and now as the owner and leader of Renu Hot Yoga studio for the past four years. Through her expertise, she offers accessible ways to embrace movement and foster health and wellness for everyone.
