Ninety percent of your life is commitment.
Gary Malner is 80 years old and has been playing the accordion for 72 years. The only thing bigger than his 25-pound instrument is his smile.
Malner lives in Yakima and plays six to eight shows a week, from Wenatchee to the Tri-Cities.
As a child, Malner was full of energy — too much, according to his parents. “My dad felt that I should play the heaviest instrument that I could play — the tuba. And after that, I was never sure my father loved me. That was too much,” Malner said.
His mother’s choice prevailed, and he learned to play the accordion. She reckoned Malner could be a one-man band and earn an extra dollar for himself if he needed it.
Malner can also play the piano. He brings a portable keyboard with him that can play 1,800 sounds and rhythms.
With a loud yet gentle voice, Malner croons popular big band, polka and waltz tunes. Crowd members sway their heads along with lyrics and beats.
“The good thing — if the people would like to hear a big band, I can pull an original big band recording out of it. The bad — I provide the melody to all of these rhythms.”
Crowd members shout requests at Malner from the dance floor and tables where they mingle.
Malner sings, “When You’re Smiling (The Whole World Smiles with You),’” made famous by Frank Sinatra, and the crowd sings along. The smiling and laughing lyrics infiltrate the crowd and their faces reflect the lighthearted emotions.
When Malner sings the lines, “But when you’re cryin’, you bring on the rain, So stop your sighin’, be happy again,” his voice carries the mellow sentiments.
Malner’s fingers gracefully press the accordion’s keyboard and bass buttons. He sings with passion.
“He’s so good. He just gets better every time. Gary makes us happy. It’s a very good, beautiful service. A lot of the other guys, they just sit up there and they just stay there. But he comes right down here to the people,” said Yakima resident and Malner fan Ben Dover.
Malner says his forte is connecting with the crowd. “I try to be close, in touch. I’m here to play music for the people. The audience is satisfied when you’re paying attention to them.
“I love the statement that people don’t care what you know until they know you care. And so that’s the first thing I try, to reach out to establish that in a relationship with the audience.”
His accordion is handmade of rosewood and its sound is big enough to fill a room by itself, but Malner easily takes up space with his personality, jokes and colorful hats.
“Do you like humor? I don’t want to push it if you don’t,” asks Malner of the crowd in the Meyer Auditorium at Living Care Retirement Community, 3801 Summitview Ave. Before the audience can respond, Malner begins to tell a “dad joke.”
Between songs and requests, Malner is quick-witted. He even throws jokes into the middle of lyrics. “Humor helps us relax,” he said.
Malner knows how to keep people’s attention while performing — like switching hats during his set, for instance. His persona changes with each hat, which are brightly colored, covered in fur or sequins.
Malner respects George Burns’ philosophy about living a long life. He says you have to pick a time that you want to live to. And if the Lord calls you before that time, you tell the Lord you can’t leave, you have booked a show.
Malner has an age to reach. The oldest professional accordion player in the Guinness Book of Records is 92. The way Malner sees it, he’s booked for the next 13 years at least.
