The 75th annual 4-H Awards Celebration, where Yakima County 4-H leaders, members, volunteers and 4-H sponsors were recognized for their outstanding accomplishments during the past year, was hosted by WSU Extension on Nov. 5, according to a news release.
The Yakima County Leader of the Year plaque was awarded to Jaime LeCuyer and Amy Boyle of Selah for their outstanding dedication to 4-H and our youth and community.
The Yakima County Youth Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Kassidey Brownlee of Selah for displaying strong leadership skills, mentoring youth, and representing 4-H with dignity.
Outstanding first year club plaque was awarded to Moxee LiveWires, led by Sarah Boerum.
Lifelong Dedication to the 4-H Program was awarded to Diane Jones of Yakima and Barbara Harrer of Harrah.
Awards for community service were presented to the following 4-H clubs:
The Inez Walter Perpetual Trophy was awarded to Sagebrush Riders 4-H Club, Moxee, 4-H leader Lynette Haller.
Lew Evans Memorial Trophy: First place tie to Harrah Humdingers 4-H Club, Harrah, led by co-leaders Barbara Harrer and Katie Newman; and Sagebrush Riders, Moxee, leader Netta Haller. Second place was awarded to Naches Valley, Yakima, led by leader Diane Jones.
Toppenish Rotary Trophy: Agriculture first place to Selah 4-H, Selah, co-leaders Amy Boyle and Jaime LeCuyer; second place to Green Valley, Sunnyside, leader Lyn VanWieringen. Home economics first place was Naches Valley, Yakima, leader Diane Jones; second place to Country Bunch, Yakima, leader Ilene Bushnell.
Public Presentation Trophies were awarded to outstanding presentations by youth members in a public setting. Senior division first place is Victoria Gutierrez, Yakima; second place is Lillian Miles, Selah. Intermediate division first place is Nevaeh Nunez, Wapato; second place is Macie Partlow, Yakima. Junior division first place is Joel Nunez, Wapato; second place is Cody Partlow, Yakima.
Dennis West Memorial Judging and Dairy Judging: Top livestock judging accolades go to senior division Elise Golladay, Grandview; intermediate division (tie) to Andrew Sheehan, Sunnyside, and Rylee O’Neal, Tieton; and junior division Raygan O’Neal, Tieton. Top equine judging accolades go to senior division Shelby Gossett, Selah; intermediate division to Madison Morgan, Yakima. Top dairy judging accolades go to senior division Claire Sheehan, Sunnyside; intermediate division Andrew Sheehan, Sunnyside; and junior division Kase Leatherman, Kennewick.
“I Dare You” recipient for the most well-rounded 4-H'ers were Sophia Clark, Yakima; Nayda Ramirez-Espindola, Wapato; Shelby Gossett, Selah; and Faith Koffler, Yakima.
The Washington State Grange and Honorary 4-H Leaders’ Council sponsored Clover Leaf Awards for 4-H Volunteer Leadership: five years: Stephanie Alvord, Sunnyside, and Heather Eismann, Selah; 10 years: Janie Struikmans, Outlook; 15 years: Chelsea Schilperoort, Prosser; 30 years: Chris Kelley and Rose Kelley, Moxee; 60 years: Barbara Harrer, Harrah.
Service Leader Awards were given to Art Ries, Yakima, for 36 years; Willard Mears, Grandview, for 43 years; Virginia Wolverton, Zillah, for 55 years; and Catherine Mears, Grandview, for 59 years.
This year’s Certificates of Appreciation were presented by 4-H leaders to the following local business and individuals: Barb Bailey, Martina Charvet, Doug Evenson, Rob Ford, Erika Hettick, Geff Hoekman, Kimberly Lansing, Gloria Marle, Shelley Peterson, Marti Sondgeroth, Wes and Stephanie Ketcham, Sunnyside Meat Packers, Terrace Heights Grange, Wilco Farm Store, Robert Earl Dolphin Estate, Sally Mount, Netta Haller, Dave and Jenna Rautzenkranz, Judy Carrico, Central Washington State Fair, Steve Flores, Arrow Over Diamond F Ranch, Dottie and Gary Record, Toppenish Livestock Commission, Pacific Power, Coastal Farm and Ranch, Honorary 4-H Leaders, Jenny and Ron Loyd, and Bonnie Abercrombie.
