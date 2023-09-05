Zillah's Isarely Flores is a talented singer who has been dubbed "La voz romántica del pueblo" (the romantic voice of the people) by her fans.
She will fulfill one of her life's greatest dreams, performing at the Central Washington State Fair on Sept. 22.
Here she talks about how she got her start singing and her new business. This story first appeared in El Sol de Yakima.
Where are you and your family from?
I was born in Mexico City, but my parents are originally from Guerrero and Morelos, Mexico. My parents came to Yakima County when I was 1 year old, the oldest of four children. My brothers and I grew up in the town of Cowiche, where my parents still live. I went to school there and graduated from the Highland School District.
How did you and your family adjust to the Yakima Valley?
My parents came here because they worked all their lives in the fields and they know everything about the fields, so my brothers and I saw all the efforts they made. First, they were working in the fields, then they worked at the warehouses. My dad keeps working. I don't think he's going to stop, he's a hard worker. And we all support each other a lot.
How did your singing career start?
I have sung since I was a child. My mother took me to the church choir because they said I had a beautiful and sweet voice, so that's where I started. Later, with the support of my parents, at the age of 13, I formed my own band called Ilusión de Amor (Illusion of Love); with them I learned a lot, and I was forged on stage, in presentations. I didn't know anything about this business, but I liked to sing. I was the manager and the lead of the band, and that's how I grew on stage and met people in this business who helped me.
At the age of 20, I went to live in Arizona. There I was in another band, Tequila Mix, and we played all kinds of music from regional Mexican to A&B.
What has been your professional training?
In music, I have always been on stage, getting experience; I was even in a contest representing Arizona. I have also taken courses in music production, video editing, how to make productions, and how to carry out my artistic career. I also earned a BA in English and business from Heritage University.
How did your stage name surface?
I don't know exactly when it happened, but someone started calling me "La voz romántica del pueblo", and I love it because it was my community that gave me this name. I use it with great pride. Many people like my work because I have a sweet voice and it reaches hearts. My music is regional music, with powerful messages that people love.
What have been your greatest achievements?
I am very proud of what I have achieved so far. I went to try my luck in Arizona when I was very young, for four years, and there I was chosen to represent the state in the first season of the "Protagonistas de la Música" contest, and I had the opportunity to travel to Florida, where I met a lot of people in the business. Then I went back to the Yakima Valley and went to college, and last year I resumed my singing career.
I have achieved many things, all full of blessings, because I met local musicians, who worked together as children, and with promoters, composers, and people in the business. And thanks to those relationships I have managed to place my music on all digital platforms, I released an album online and I have many followers.
Have you already achieved your dreams?
I have achieved many things in a short time. I am no longer the 13-year-old girl who started singing here in the Valley. I am now a professional who knows where she wants to go and what she wants to do. When I sing, I am filled with joy and I know that is my destiny, and that God gave me this voice that many people like just like my music, and that fills me with joy.
Since I resumed my musical career, I have been fulfilling my dreams and feel very blessed. One of them (my dreams) is singing at the (Central Washington State) Fair.
What is the future of Isarely Flores?
I don't know what my future will be, but I know who I am, where I come from, and what I want. The main thing is to continue producing music and continue singing because that makes my heart happy. It is my mission in life. I know that God has allowed me to continue doing this with great satisfaction because many people like my music.
If a record company arrives, a big contract, a producer, or a promoter, those will be blessings, but for now I’ll keep producing my music and singing for the people in all the places that invite me. I have plans to go to Mexico City and take my music so all the people there get to know me. For now, I'm in talks; I hope to materialize that plan soon.
Do you have your own brand or business?
I recently opened my own music business, Isarely Flores Music LLC, because it helps me to keep producing and promoting my music, and it allows me to stay organized because I'm running my career on my own. I'm in contact with very talented people locally.
I work at Sound Wave Recording Studios. I work with a technician who is a genius in music, and we have made beautiful productions. I have just released the unpublished song “A ver cómo te olvido," which is being played successfully by two radio stations, one on the internet and one locally. This song is from a local author who offered to let me record it. Together with him and the sound technician, we managed to get a beautiful melody and people liked it a lot.
What is your message for future generations?
I want to be an example in my community. I grew up in the Yakima Valley and I want to give back to my community all the support that they have always given me since I was in the church choir or with my girl band. But the message I want to give you is to always be humble and persistent, and don't give up. I hope to inspire young people and the entire community with my example.
My advice is: You may have to suffer, but the blessings that are meant for you will arrive and no one can take them away from you. Continue your fight, even if no one understands you or if you lack support.
