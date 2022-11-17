A familiar smile and recognizable laugh can be heard in kitchens, Satus Shaker Church and local longhouses all over the Yakima Valley. Not too long ago, it was heard on the softball fields, too.
The Yakama Nation is home to Wah-Leah Tadena. Born in Goldendale, she grew up in Toppenish and graduated from high school there.
Tadena used to spend a lot of time on the softball field, playing in tournaments and leagues. It kept her active.
“I’ve played softball since I was 10 years old. And then you get older and kind of slow down a little bit. After surviving COVID twice, I kind of had to hang that up. But you know, in my younger days, even up to a couple years ago, you could find me out on the softball field,” Tadena said.
Since she’s no longer running the bases or catching pop flies, Tadena can be found in the kitchen.
“I love cooking. When I very first kind of started cooking for family dinners and memorials and even you know the sad part, the funerals for different individuals in our tribe, there’s something decompressing about it for me, like I can just get into this rhythm,” Tadena said.
Growing up in the Satus Shaker Church, Tadena learned how her cooking can affect those eating her food.
“We’re taught you gotta have a good heart when you cook because all of your emotions, all of your feelings, goes into all the food that you touch. If you’re cooking for a funeral, you always stay in a prayer for the family that’s left behind. You want them to have a comforting feeling when they finish up what they’re doing,” Tadena said.
“That’s the same for like when you’re cooking out in the community and you’re visiting with people and you’re laughing and carrying on. And later on, you hear people laughing and having a good time while they’re eating.”
That makes Tadena feel good — knowing it’s more than throwing ingredients together, it’s the emotions going into her meals that matter.
Tadena works for the Yakama Nation Credit Enterprise, but she’d much rather be cooking for a living. During weekends, she can be found at local powwows, yard sales, community events or pop-up stands, slinging fry bread, Indian tacos and rez dogs for hungry crowds.
Tadena’s rez dog is an all-beef hot dog and wrapped in fry bread. She has also started selling soups, focusing on what she calls “powwow stew,” a hamburger stew she learned to make from her Ulla, her paternal grandmother.
Next spring, Tadena hopes to expand her concession business with a portable food trailer and sell food at larger events beyond the Yakima Valley.
“Cooking — that’s part of me. Like a recharge, not being behind a computer or not having to be somebody’s little chauffeur all day long and just being able to focus on creating something that I know is going to put a smile on somebody’s face. That gives me a lot of fun, it gives me a lot of encouragement,” Tadena said.
While referring to herself as a chauffeur, Tadena is talking about driving her children around. Her daughter is Ma-Lena Lynn McClellan, 16, and her son is Eagle Son McClellan, 14. Tadena and her husband, Tino Tadena, put 80,000 miles on the family van in one year.
Children, and not just her own, are special to Tadena. She grew up in the Satus Shaker Church youth group, where she’s now an adviser.
“We take care of all of the holidays at church. We take care of fundraising. When they have a feast, we’ve been trying to get all of the kids together, kind of in the groove of doing everything and active,” Tadena said. “It seems like we’re always fundraising, but I don’t mind. Our big motto is, ‘It’s for the kids.’”
Tadena’s family is important to her, and since June 2018 she’s been able to see that importance more clearly. That’s when she went to treatment for alcoholism.
“I always said when I came home from treatment, it’s like I had this fresh pair of eyes. Where before when I was in my alcoholism, there’s a lot of things that I didn’t see,” Tadena said. “Recovery gave me a fresh outlook. It gave me almost like a new life, but not so much to where I needed to learn things all over again. I just needed to learn to live my life without drinking.”
Recovery provided the realization there’s much more she can do in life.
“I learned in inpatient, you may feel like you’re stuck, but life is going on. Your kids are still living their life. Your parents are still living their life. Everybody’s still living because that’s what you’re supposed to do,” Tadena said. “And you know, when you get so lost in that addiction you kind of lose sight of that.”
Recovery has also helped her children.
“I don’t want my daughter, my son, to have to suffer or go through those things like I did. I don’t want their peers to make bad decisions. I think that’s why we push ourselves in the community so much, to live life now,” Tadena said.
Here’s a Q&A with Tadena:
What do you love about the Yakima Valley?
It’s the scenery. I love waking up and seeing we have a volcano (Mount Adams) in our backyard. My husband always tells everybody, “My wife owns a volcano!” I’m like, “I don’t own it!”
Areas of interest in the Yakima Valley?
What do I need to learn more about? I guess the diversity. You know, you’d be surprised, the amount and the different nationalities that do reside here. You would be surprised who you run into, and it makes me curious like how they conduct their everyday life, too.
What is something that not many know about you?
Hmmm. I don’t know. There’s probably a lot my friends and I think a lot of my family know, but I never wanted to be a mom. I wanted to be the cool auntie for the rest of my life.
So when I told my mom that I was pregnant with my daughter, pregnant the first time she goes, “Aww, baby never!” My mom still calls her that.
And then my son, when my mom, when she found out I was pregnant the second time, she said, “Oh, never again!”
But you know, after my daughter was born, though, I was like, if somebody would have told me it felt like this, I would have done it a long time ago.
That might seem a little crass. You know, like, “You never wanted to be a mom? What about your kids now?” But oh, God, I bend over backwards for my children.
Friends/family from out of town are visiting. What do you suggest they see, eat, do in the Yakima Valley?
If it’s somebody that hasn’t been here before, I mean, you got to do the Miner’s (drive-in restaurant). There’s just something about Miner’s.
And then you have to find somewhere with the cheese zombie because there’s a lot of people in this country that have never had the cheese zombie.
And of course, I like going to Mount St. Helens so I would venture out with them and take them to Mount St. Helens.
Oh, yeah! I’d also make a meal for them, fry bread and Indian tacos.
What are some things you can’t live without?
(As if on cue, Taneda’s husband handed her a Diet Pepsi as she was about to answer the question.)
Diet Pepsi. That was on cue. Did you hear that? The question was “What are some things you can’t live without?” and you handed me a Diet Pepsi.
The Satus Shaker Church, we grew up there, we were baptized there. I think when we were little, as kids, would probably, if we could, live there. That’s how like comforting it is for us.
Five favorite things.
A good softball mitt.
A good pair of flip flops.
My Mariners.
My Seahawks.
Cheeseburgers.
