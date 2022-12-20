Visiting the floral department may not be at the top of your list during a trip to Rosauers, but you won’t miss the florist’s work.
Once the automatic doors open into the foyer at 410 S. 72nd Ave. in Yakima, shoppers are greeted by papier-mache penguins, frolicking in a winter landscape.
Lynn Clayton has been the florist at Rosauers for 20 years, and most holidays you can see her hand-crafted displays in the entrance and throughout the grocery store.
“You get these crazy amount of plants that you order for the public for these different holidays, Mother's Day, Valentine's Day, and so you have this task of how do you display all of this?” Clayton said.
“And to me when I put everything out, all these beautiful flowers, tall, short, different colored ones, but it seemed like it was lacking something.”
Since she started at Rosauers, Clayton has filled what was lacking with papier-mache characters and landscapes, resourcing items she finds in the grocery store.
“I've got ads and there's flour and glue over here," Clayton said. "Basically, everything I needed was right there, I'll just go ahead and start doing what I do. And so I started making little pieces and putting them out. Everybody liked them."
Clayton has always been crafty and says she needs to be busy doing something with her hands. She’s tried to do other crafts, but papier-mache is her calling. Since she was 5, Clayton would create papier-mache items for grange members, and as an adult she would help her children with school projects.
“Everybody's got their gifts. I always just kept coming back to it for some particular reason,” Clayton said.
What started out as complementing the plants and flowers in the floral department has turned into a year-round project for Clayton. She makes papier-mache displays and figures for every holiday.
“I make them all the time. I change them out every year and everybody just really looks forward to them. And corporate looks forward to them just as much,” Clayton said.
Halloween and Christmas require a little more effort and planning. The rest of the year, Clayton puts out little pieces here and there, or uses something she’s already made.
Clayton has already started working on the Valentine’s Day display. But not on her own.
About five years ago, Brian Cunningham started as a receiving clerk at Rosauers.
“He’s a really talented young man and his talents complemented mine very well," Clayton said. "The things that I was not good at he was and vice versa. And so he kind of jumped on board and said, 'You know, I can do this and I can do that,' and he started helping me."
Clayton shares her vision with Cunningham and he’s able to draw the design and add details and colors. She appreciates his support and enjoys working with him.
The penguin display in the foyer is an example of Clayton and Cunningham’s creativity. The igloo is made of Styrofoam shipping boxes for grapes. The ice slide is made of cardboard trays that held cans of pop. Everything they use is being recycled.
“We just utilize whatever we have around us and build it into something unique. and most times people have no idea what is in there or what it took to make,” Clayton said.
Supplies may come from the grocery store, but her home is where the crafting happens. Clayton’s back porch is a regular construction site. Moose, scarecrows, reindeer and campers have been built there by Clayton and family members.
Clayton’s three kids and nine grandchildren lend a hand when needed. They help with the papier-mache or getting creations in the car to haul to Rosauers.
“Sometimes they didn't quite fit into the truck and so it's kind of sitting half off the bed onto the tail, going on the highway and people are looking,” Clayton said.
“But you know, so far I've never had any mishaps. I've always managed to get them in.”
Clayton has regular customers who keep tabs on her displays, asking when they can expect new ones to go up.
“I get people who take pictures, actually develop them and bring me in, like, an 8-by-10 because they wanted to make sure that I had a copy. And I've got some great customers who come by and compliment every single time they’re in,” Clayton said.
She takes pleasure in her work in part because it encourages people to pause for a moment.
“I'm glad that they're stopping, taking time to just look. I say many times, we're so busy in our world, and I see this at the store a lot," she said. "I keep telling everybody to stop, slow down around your surroundings, view whatever’s there, even just that one brief moment. You can see a lot that you're missing when you go, go, go, go."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.