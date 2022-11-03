Dance. Leadership. Theater. Choir.
As a 13-year-old, West Valley eighth-grader Georgia Bonds has a great start to her extracurricular resume and she’s not one to shy away from a spotlight.
Before entering middle school, Bonds participated in different camps for kids like cheer and drama, but she has danced since the age of 2.
Bonds has loved acting since she was little and before COVID-19 closures, she honed her craft with the Warehouse Theatre Company and Melody Lane Dance, Music and Drama Academy.
But now?
“Well, I’m a dancer. It’s like my entire life at this point and kind of taking over, but I love it,” Bonds said.
“I did it when I was little and during COVID, I really didn’t have anything to do with myself. I always found myself having so much energy and not being able to sleep. I got back into dance and decided that I wanted to compete. I went to the studio and I fell in love again.”
Bonds is a member of the Divine Performance and Technique dance studio, and this is her first year on a team that competes. The next competition season starts in March, and she plans on traveling to contests in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
Bonds spends three hours a week in the studio, practicing ballet and musical theater. She hopes to dance in the contemporary category next year. Bonds uses a lot of her free time thinking about dance and how she can improve.
Not only is she immersed in after-school activities, Bonds has also spent time performing while in school as a trumpet player in the band for a year and singing soprano in the school choir, going on her third year.
Bonds enjoys learning in the Associated Student Body leadership class and English.
“I like to have a say in what I do or what goes on around me. ASB is a different kind of community and all of us are dedicated to being there and actually trying to make the school a better place,” Bonds said.
Community ties are special to Bonds, and she finds companionship through each one. But her family is most important.
“We have a pretty good bond. I live in the same neighborhood as my uncle and my cousins, also my grandma and my great-grandma,” Bonds said.
“So it’s kind of like if I ever need a muffin there’s always gonna be one down the street.”
When not seeking out muffins from family members, Bonds can be found watching soccer with her parents Randy and Noelle and her brother, Cole.
“We are a soccer family born and raised. We bond going to Sounders games together,” Bonds said.
During her free time, out of the classroom or not thinking about dance, Bonds likes to spend time with her friends. “I’m a very people-oriented person and my seeing my friends is very refreshing especially after a long week,” Bonds said.
After high school, Bonds sees herself immersed in helping other communities, be it as an American Sign Language interpreter or as a social worker and aiding people in the foster care system.
Here’s a Q&A with Bonds:
What do you like about Yakima and the surrounding area?
I really like how it smells in the summer. That sounds really weird. Like when the apples are at their ripest and you can smell them in the air. That’s like my favorite. But not allergy season!
What is your favorite thing to do in Yakima when you’re hanging out with your friends?
That’s hard to say. There’s a lot of stuff to do. But I think I really like bowling. I did it last year for the school so it kind of got a little bit boring at some points. But I certainly like it and it should be fun. I also like going to little shops like this (motioning to The Shop, home to Yakima Coffee Co. and The Planted Home) and supporting small businesses. That’s really fun. There’s nothing that feels better than a day out in the community.
Areas of interest beyond the Yakima Valley?
That’s a hard question. I think I’d like to get to know about more cultures and what’s their normal. My parents are great travelers, and they always talk about how they want to travel the world with me one day. I just want to learn more about how different communities work.
Tell me something that nobody knows about you.
I really like photography. That’s something that I feel like only my family knows, like my core family. I think it’s really fun. I think it’s really beautiful art. I try to capture as much as I can, whether it’s using my iPhone or, we have, like, a very old Canon that I like to use. I think it’s just fun because you can admire the world around you. And when you’re having a hard day it kind of gives you beautiful photography to admire. If I have my phone on me, I take pictures of what’s around me, at any time, if I think something is pretty.
What are one or two things that you can’t go without?
Well, besides the basics, I can’t live without music. Absolutely not. As you can probably already tell, I really like music. I think I couldn’t live without family and friends; I would just get too lonely.
Five Favorite Things.
Pasta. I feel like I’m secretly Italian at heart. And butter, as long as I can have it and bread. Bread and pasta are my most favorite things.
Dance, obviously.
Family.
Friends.
Music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.