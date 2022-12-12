Shelby Gossett, Sophia Clark and Faith Koffler, all of Sagebrush Riders 4-H Club in Moxee, and Nayda Ramirez-Espindola of the Harrah Humdingers 4-H Club have received the American Youth Foundation’s National Leadership Award in recognition of personal integrity, balanced living and potential for leadership.
They were honored at the 75th annual 4-H Leaders’ Recognition Luncheon, which was hosted by the Terrace Heights Grange on Nov. 5, according to a news release.
• Shelby Gossett has been a member of the Sagebrush Riders 4-H Club for four years. She participates in club, county and statewide 4-H equestrian activities. She is active in small equine/driving and is always happy to explain her equine events to others. She has seamlessly stepped up into numerous leadership roles. She is a mentor, club officer, and state fair adviser. She has been a devoted high school equestrian team member and a dedicated high school athlete, receiving the Coaches Choice Award and being chosen as the JV women’s soccer team captain. She has been a regular participant in the club’s community service activities.
• Sophia Clark has been part of the Sagebrush Riders 4-H Club for four years, and has been secretary and vice president. She has also stepped up to assist as a mentor, taking initiative to reach out and assist new members, and has immersed herself in the club’s community service activities. In her community, she is an active church volunteer, devoting time to working in the church nursery. She is a busy student who spends time video-graphing events at West Valley High School.
• Faith Koffler has been a Sagebrush Rider 4-H member for eight years. She has shined while exhibiting horse projects, encouraging peers and mentoring young and new members. She is an exemplary 4-Her, excelling in equine activities and leadership. In addition to holding several club offices, she has actively participated in numerous club community service projects. She has competed in state and regional high school equestrian, 4-H and Arabian Horse Club events. She was a recipient of the peer-voted Stephanie Jo Stewart Sportsmanship Award.
• Nadya Ramirez-Espindola has been a dedicated member of the Harrah Humdingers 4-H Club for five years and had projects in creative arts, food, gardening and service learning. She is a freshman at Gonzaga University. She has participated in learning projects in the Harrah community, including Harrah Community Night Out, Harrah Fall Festival and the Harrah Humdingers 4-H float. She has grown and developed skills in 4-H, particularly public speaking, and is a role model for the younger members in the club.
The National Leadership Award is presented each year by the American Youth Foundation in cooperation with principals, counselors, county 4-H agents, church groups and other organizations across the country.
