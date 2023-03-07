Miguel A. Juárez is an associate professor at Heritage University, where he’s part of the social work program. He’s also a proponent of human rights who empowers youth through education.
He started as a farmworker cutting asparagus and picking apples in the Yakima Valley, before an encounter with the legal system led him to pursue an education. Today, he’s helping countless other students fulfill their dreams.
“I see education as an investment,” he said. “Yes, it is a big expense, but it is a benefit for the future.”
Where are you originally from?
I was born in Michoacán, Mexico, where I lived until I was 20 years old. My mom, who is 78, and most of my siblings and my entire family still live there. My grandmother is 105, and I am very proud to have her alive. Two of my brothers followed me a few years after I arrived here. My father died two years after I came here.
I had a hard childhood and adolescence because sometimes we didn’t have enough to eat, and I helped my family. From the age of 8, I worked in various jobs, selling roses and food, delivering bread, as a mechanic’s apprentice, and many other little jobs. My heart is there, in my hometown, with my mother whom I love, but my professional and married life is here in Washington.
When and how did you come to the United States?
I come from a small town where there are many people who have emigrated, so I grew up hearing that in the north (USA) there are good opportunities and that you earn a lot of money; and all your acquaintances and relatives tell you that they will help you to come and work here. And well, out of necessity, I always had to work to help my family, and school was not my priority, so when I was 20 years old, I decided it was time to go north.
I raised money to pay $1,500 (out of $3,000) to a coyote who brought us all the way to Los Angeles. But when I arrived, nothing was as I was told. First, no one who told me they were going to help me, did. And I owed the other half of the money to the coyote. He told us we had to pay what we owed and he brought us to a house in Mount Vernon and held us there until we paid him back.
That was in 1987 and we didn’t have cellphones, so I couldn’t talk to my family or anyone for six months. It was a difficult situation, but I learned a lot because I worked in the fields for the first time.
When and how did you obtain your legalization in the country?
I obtained my legalization in 1987 through the 90-day program working in the fields.
When did you come to the Yakima Valley?
In my hometown I did a lot of things, but I never worked in the fields. In Washington I started doing it and it was very difficult, my back and hands hurt, and we lived with 16 people in one room. One day a boy heard that there was more work in a place called Sunnyside, and two boys and I came because there were Latinos here.
We came to cut asparagus and I spent seven years picking apples. Then I worked in a dairy between 1990-92 because it was a more stable job. I was on the night shift milking the cows. It was a difficult job, but I liked it because I had my paycheck for sure. Field work was very unstable.
My friend José and I worked very well in dairy milking cows until one day we were fired and that changed my life. When we became unemployed, the owner of the dairy sued us, claiming that he had not fired us and that we were not entitled to that money, and in court, we lost the case. But the judge gave us two options: return everything we had received from unemployment or the option to enter a program at Yakima College (YVC) that helped pay our expenses while we studied for our GED. I opted to go to college to get my GED.
And how did you pursue your academic career?
God knows why these things happen, because that day in court changed my life.
At YVC, first I met Andy Gonzalez, who explained the program to me. I did all the English-as-a-second-language classes. Then, in three months I got my GED and kept taking classes until I finished an associate degree in computer science. I did my internship at a nuclear power plant. I was working among engineers and I could have stayed there, but I decided to switch to social work.
Because of my work and involvement with United Farm Workers (UFW), I decided to enter Heritage University. When I got there, I met Beto Espindola, who spoke Spanish and guided me from the beginning, and that’s how I got my bachelor’s degree in social work. Then I went to Eastern Washington University for my master’s degree, traveling every weekend to Spokane for a year. And several years later, I studied my doctorate in educational leadership at Northcentral University online. ...
I am an academic and have been teaching since 2004. I am a great promoter of education and at Heritage University they have a sign where they have put me as an example to follow and I am very proud of that.
What is your current position at Heritage University?
I am a full-time associate professor and director of practice for the social work program at Heritage University. I joined in 2004 and returned in 2014. My role is to place our students for 400 hours in agencies and schools in our community.
What has been your contribution to the community?
I continue to participate and support Cesar Chavez’s United Farm Workers in all the events they do and I continue to be a part of their fight and consistently participate in DACA marches. At Heritage, I always organize events for the community, such as the Mexican Independence celebration. ...
I am very active in my classes, always encouraging students to continue their studies. I like to talk to the students and support them to succeed academically. I am also invited to schools as a speaker and on Radio KDNA to talk about the importance of education.
For me (education) is the key to a better future. They call me a role model and I share with them my story, of how I went from the fields to the universities.
Have you published your work?
Yes, I wrote a book in collaboration with another person, “Earth Angels,” about children with disabilities. It can be found on Amazon and elsewhere online.
Finally, as an education professional, what is your message for young people?
Education is one of the keys to success. Let’s remember why we come from our land, we come to succeed to give a better life to our family. Don’t forget about your families back home. Never forget to help your parents.
When it comes to social justice, know your rights, voice your opinions, participate in marches, and be involved in school with your children. If you have the opportunity to become a citizen, then do it and vote.
