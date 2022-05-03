Amanda Rodriguez is a self-described social butterfly — talking with students, teachers, counselors and other service providers daily, and loving it.
As the lead education advocate in Education Service District 105, Rodriguez moves from school to school, meeting with students who are coming out of the juvenile justice system and finding ways to help them succeed.
All they need at each school is a desk and some co-workers to chat with, they said during an interview at Wapato Middle School.
“All my life, I’ve been really invested in not only my community but just how sometimes it’s difficult coming from these communities (either) to graduate or to get a college degree,” Rodriguez said. “My interest was just making sure that there’s other individuals that come from where I come from and know that there are possibilities to be able to flourish.”
Rodriguez studied sociology at Washington State University with an emphasis on criminal justice and political science and previously worked as an interim community corrections officer in Sunnyside, where they grew up.
Here are some questions and answers with Rodriguez. Some of the answers have been shortened slightly.
How did you get your start at ESD 105?
I first started back in 2009, and they were beginning to open this grant here in the county to look to work with adjudicated youth, students who were coming from the juvenile prisons and detentions, based on the data of where incarcerated youth were returning back into their communities. So I’ve been doing this job for 13 years, and I’m one of the, I guess you can say, oldest case managers in the state of Washington who still does this. I’ve worked in school districts throughout Yakima County in those 13 years.
What does a typical workday look like?
Usually when I come to a building, I will have a referral for a student from either the juvenile probation counselor at the Yakima juvenile detention center or a referral from the Juvenile Rehabilitation Administration from the parole counselors. Once I receive the referral, then I go into the district and start letting the school (know) what kinds of things the student is going to need to integrate back into their building or their school district — and connecting with staff, administration, counselors, (individualized education program) teams, community programs — to have a wraparound approach, a holistic child approach, to get the students to feel successful back in their community in their schools, as well as keeping the probation or parole counselors involved with that transition.
We work with students from the ages of 14 to 21, so every student’s program is going to look different depending on their needs. I come into the districts to find out specifically what has been a barrier to their education, and how the school, myself and other programs can help fill those gaps so the students can feel successful and safe.
What do you look forward to at your job?
I actually look forward to meeting new clients. I definitely look forward to meeting (people in) buildings like this, like Wapato Middle School, which has opened its arms to programs like mine, as well as the staff, about finding really creative ways to help students be successful in school. That’s probably one of the best things, especially with meeting students. A lot of the students that I work with have labels, and my biggest reward out of all that is looking past the labels and finding the strengths that our students have that a lot of people seem to pass over.
But also when I do home visits is one other big piece of my work. I love to do that because it gives me a better look at where our kids are coming from and what kinds of things they’re facing, and then having to come to school, how that also adds pressure.
How does the work you do change the way you view the community?
Just how invested the community is in helping students who actually need additional support. I really love, again, to work with communities like this in Wapato (that) are already doing that work. They have a multicultural fair where all different kinds of cultures make different kinds of foods, and they’ve been doing that for years. So that was one of the best things that I really appreciated knowing that communities that have those kinds of things are willing to invite all different kinds of culture so they can be mindful and build bridges to those cultures to feel comfortable in school, especially knowing all the generational trauma when it comes to education. Schools like this, in particular, are willing to do what it takes to get more parent involvement.
What’s your favorite part of living and working in the Yakima Valley?
I was born and raised in the county, so a lot of the training that I have done over the past years talks about how it’s really crucial and important to involve champions of their communities to figure out how to appropriately work with students and how to integrate that work with knowing the ins and outs of their community. With the flexibility of my position, it makes it possible for me not only to find the champions of those particular communities, but also if they’re coming from my community, which is Sunnyside, knowing a little bit more about that community and how to attain those services for the students. So I love the connections. I love working to meet new people, and how those people are also willing to go far and beyond to work with students.
