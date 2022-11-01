Mexican painter Fulgencio Lazo raises awareness about the importance of preserving Mexican traditions through his art.
For a decade, Lazo has shared his traditions with the Yakima Valley community in Mighty Tieton and has taught young people about the legacy of their ancestors. He’s from Oaxaca, Mexico, and his tapete, or sand painting, is a key piece of the Dia de los Muertos celebration in Tieton. This year’s tapete is dedicated to people who were lost to COVID.
Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a holiday in early November to celebrate and remember loved ones who have died, and for friends and family to gather.
Tapete is translated as a carpet or mat. They are colorful designs on the ground made with sand during Dia de los Muertos.
What is the significance of the tapete de arena (sand painting)?
For the Indigenous communities of Oaxaca, specifically, the Zapotecs of the north, when someone dies, what is known as “the nine days” take place, which begins when the deceased is buried.
During each night of those nine days, the community is invited to participate in prayers linked to the Catholic religion. Afterward, tamales and atole (a warm beverage) are offered. On the morning of the ninth day, a specialist in sand painting is invited to “tender el tapete” (lay the mat), also known as “la levantada de la Cruz” (the lifting of the cross).
The themes of the painting are focused on religious motifs. You cannot die without doing the “levantada de la cruz;” it is very important in our culture.
The mat is laid in the morning and it takes about four hours to lay it. When a woman dies, there are five godmothers, and when a man dies, they are supported by five companions, and the prayers begin in the evening. From that moment on, the prayers are interspersed and a piece of the mat is picked up until it is picked up in its entirety.
Everything is accompanied by music and the community supports the family by offering tamales and atole during the course of the whole night until they finish picking up the mat around five or six in the morning. Those who were able to accompany the family throughout the night go early to the cemetery, accompanied by the band, and deposit the sand where they buried the person. With this activity, the ritual closes and the people feel at peace knowing their deceased can rest in peace.
How was the idea of bringing sand painting to Washington state born?
In the 1980s, artists from Oaxaca began to integrate the tapetes into the Day of the Dead celebration in the Oaxaca City Zocalo. From then on, schools and some homes began to incorporate the tapestry as part of the Day of the Dead tradition.
When I arrived in Seattle in 1990, we made the first tapete at the Centro de la Raza in 1992. On the other hand, Carlos Contreras, may he rest in peace, was working at the Seattle Art Museum at the time and organized the celebration for museum workers only. We joined forces and in 1995 we presented the mat for the first time at the SAM (Seattle Art Museum).
In the second year of collaboration in 1996, I began to work with elements of popular culture such as skulls, candles and flowers, moving away from religious icons. My intention was that people would be able to appreciate the tapestry regardless of their religious practice, and from there it has been spreading to different parts of the state for more than 30 years.
At an exhibition of Oaxacans at Mighty Tieton, I met Ed Marquand and Mike Longyear of Tieton Arts and Humanities. They became interested in integrating the sand mat into Day of the Dead activities and for over 10 years we have been collaborating.
How can the community preserve this celebration?
The most important thing is to integrate young people so that they can participate and learn why and for what purpose we celebrate this event. Thanks to the support of teacher Dan Bender, who is in charge of migrant education for the Yakima School District, and with the help of his wife, every year high school students come (to Mighty Tieton), and we have even had high school students participate.
The young people want to participate and volunteer. I ask them to speak only Spanish and talk about the Day of the Dead tradition. Sometimes for young people, this tradition is something totally unknown, since their families don’t practice it.
At Mighty Tieton, it is important to incorporate young people because it is their culture and we are responsible for promoting it. It is not only about young people being bilingual but also bicultural to open borders and opportunities. When the young people come to participate in the sand mat, I give them a little introduction to the technique, which is very simple and they learn very quickly. Teacher Dan Bender has always been concerned about young people doing different activities related to popular culture.
What do you want to convey with the tapetes?
This year, the paintings are dedicated to those who died because of COVID. With my art, I try to give a little bit of myself and share it with the community and leave a legacy, especially to young people. Like tapetes, people are not ephemeral, we are just passing through.
