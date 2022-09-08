People are encouraged to submit their entries for this year's Yakima Sunfair Parade.
The 61st annual parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and will follow the traditional route down Yakima Ave., starting at 16th Ave., heading east and concluding at Naches Ave.
Parade entries are now being accepted and area businesses, school and organizations are encouraged to apply.
“We really love to see local businesses, clubs, schools and everyone one else come on out and join us in the parade. It’s a lot of fun and you don’t have to be very fancy, just a little creative. Just apply and come on out and have fun,” said parade organizer Paul Crawford of Yakima Federal Savings and Loan.
For an application, visit www.yakimaparades.com, or go to any of the following locations:
• Yakima Federal Savings and Loan locations, including downtown at 118 E. Yakima Ave., 3910 Tieton Drive and Orchard Park at 7105 Tieton Drive.
• Ron’s Coins & Collectibles, 6 N. Third St.
• Yakima Chamber of Commerce, 10 N. Ninth St.
The deadline for applications is midnight, Sept. 16. Email yakimaparades@gmail.com with any questions.
