Four-legged swimmers are invited to the 16th annual Paws in the Pool on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.
From 2-4 p.m. dogs and humans will be allowed to swim at Franklin Pool, 2101 Tieton Drive.
Paws in the Pool marks the end of pool operations for the year at Franklin Pool. Dogs are allowed to swim for free, but owners must pay the general admission fee.
General admission prices are $2 for youth 4-17 years, $4 for adults, $2.25 for honored citizens (62 years and older, Yakima Transit Honored Citizen card holder, State of Washington handicapped parking placard (walled card) holder, SSI disabled or active-duty military and veterans of America), $13 for family of six and $15 for family of eight. A family rate includes up to two adult family members and four of their own children.
According to a city of Yakima Parks and Recreation news release, “All dog breeds, shapes and sizes are welcome.”
To participate, dogs must be up to date on all shots and vaccinations, owners are responsible for cleaning up messes made by their dog(s), no aggressive dogs allowed and dogs must be leashed in pool area.
Donations benefitting the Yakima Humane Society will be accepted.
For more information about Yakima Parks and Recreation contact 509-575-6020 or visit https://yakimaparks.com.
