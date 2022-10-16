It’s spoopy season, and that means your eyes and ears might deceive you. And yes, that’s spoopy — no typo.
“Spoopy. It’s cute and spooky. Not really quite scary, but you know, kind of like a tongue-in-cheek or with a little wry smile or, you know, big eyes and a cute grin,” said Raymond Malstead of the Salty Siblings.
The Salty Siblings, a self-described group of do-it-yourself show producers, are ramping up for their Spoopy Spectacular! show on Oct. 28, 2022, at The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave. in Yakima.
Balcony tickets cost $15, and general admission on the main floor costs $25; there are VIP table options, too. For tickets and more information, visit theseasonsyakima.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Earlier this year, the Salty Siblings brought together a variety show of alternative entertainment to The Seasons for an April Fools’ Day show, springboarding the cast for the Spoopy Spectacular!.
“Why don’t we get another collection of people together, even bigger, badder and better than we did for April 1st,” Malstead said. “This is going to be better; we have bona fide professional performers. It’s kind of upping the ante.”
A Halloween show is a perfect match for the knockoff, troubadour-style, vaudevillian circus sideshow the Salty Siblings produce. They will encourage audience participation and see what’s right in front of you, a key principle in a circus sideshow, Malstead said.
“When I say audience participation, I mean, diminishing that threshold, that boundary between audience and stage performance. There’s going to be a lot of back-and-forth,” Malstead said.
Bowler and Spoons will also be directing an underlying story, during and in between performances, presenting an evening full of surprises.
Spoopy Spectacular! attendees are also encouraged to wear all types of costumes to the show as well as participate in the evil laugh contest beforehand.
The show is recommended for ages 18 and older because there will be burlesque dancers.
“We are a suggestive circus and parental discretion is advised,” Malstead said.
Here’s a rundown of the Spoopy Spectacular! lineup:
• The Fun Police: This Tacoma band fills the stage with folk, reggae, ska and punk. Referred to as “Tacoma’s bullies in blue on a sidewalk near you,” The Fun Police is comprised of a banjo, accordion, glockenspiel and more.
• The Peculiar Pretzelmen: This two-man voodoo mayhem band is a quintessential old, weird American band, according to their biography. They evoke pre-World War II blues-haunts. “The Peculiar Pretzelmen will bring the crepuscular season to you at any time, with albums of their prolific song cycles,” their biography says.
• Cockaphonix: Cockaphonix is a Yakima-based band that has been performing all over Washington state. A Cockaphonix show is a cacophony of sight and sound, featuring horns, colorful costumes, face paint and a 100-year-old grand piano that tours with the band.
• Bowler and Spoons: The duo Bowler and Spoons are bringing their folk-punk version of vaudeville to The Seasons Performance Hall. “Storytellers by nature, we share cheery tales on topics like devastating disasters and maddening unknowable forces, accompanied by a one-man band of accordion, ukulele, toy piano and more,” their website says.
• Robber’s Roost: Hailing from Central Washington, Robber’s Roost will bring swing, folk and Americana to Yakima. Robber’s Roost’s music and lyrics induce pondering and toe-tapping.
• Crowbar Morrigan and the Attempted Murder: “Morgan is one of the most amazing, undiscovered female vocalists in the Pacific Northwest. She’s gonna knock everybody’s socks off,” Malstead said. She is also a member of the band Those Damn Animals.
• Birdie Fenn Cent: Ellensburg singer and songwriter Birdie Fenn Cent will perform her haunting, heartfelt music for the spoopy crowds.
• Hillia the Hula Hoop Extraordinaire: Hillia performs hula hoop tricks and comedy and includes the audience in her act. Hillia has been on stages all over the nation and also has been on “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.”
• Hersera: Hersera, the mystical mistress of rags and riches, is a Seattle burlesque/belly dance performer. She’s also a professional costume designer and dressmaker.
• La Petite Mort: La Petite Mort is a producer and a performer, specializing in performance art and experiments in striptease, and she’s a songstress and violinist. Known as Seattle’s Queen of Gorelesque, La Petite Mort’s performance will fit right in the Spoopy Spectacular.
• Clementine: Drag comedian Clementine is set to tickle the audience’s funny bone. Her voice may sound familiar, and her looks might remind you of Yakima comedian Brian Brisky.
• Nyxie Starlite: Drag performer Nyxie Starlite is the campy villainess of the Pacific Northwest.
