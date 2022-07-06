Free-movie Sundays are returning to Chesterley Park in Yakima this summer.
Yakima Parks and Recreation will present the outdoor summer cinema series on Sundays through Aug. 14 at the park on the corner of 40th Avenue and River Road.
Movies begin at sunset (about 8:30 p.m.) and are free to attend. Participants should bring a blanket if they want to sit close to the screen or lawn chairs to view farther back.
The schedule:
• Sunday, July 10: “Clifford the Big Red Dog” (PG)
• July 17: “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (PG)
• July 24: “Spirit Untamed” (PG)
• July 31: “Field of Dreams” (PG)
• Aug. 7: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (PG-13)
• Aug. 14: “Encanto” (PG)
For more information, call 509-575-6020 or see Page 9 of the Yakima Parks and Recreation 2022 Summer Program Guide.
Teen Zone
Yakima Parks and Recreation also has free activities for teens on Fridays this summer at the Washington Fruit Community Center, 602 N. Fourth St. in Miller Park.
There will be activities for ages 12-16 from 4-9 p.m. Attendees must preregister at yakimaparks.com or by calling 509-576-6488. Registration forms will be on site for parents to fill out if not preregistered.
Participants can play pool, foosball, air hockey and pickleball. The Teen Zone will host PlayStation 5 FIFA and Mario Kart tournaments and movie nights. Concessions are also available.
There is limited space for Teen Zone participants; the first two are already filled. An Aug. 12 trip to MoPOP and the Seattle Center still has room. Sign up at https://bit.ly/YH-Rteenzonetrip. Preregistration is required and spaces are limited; transportation is provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.