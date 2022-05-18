“Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. A man walks into a bar. …”
Open mic comedy in Yakima has become popular over the last year. On a weekly basis, standup comedians tickle the funny bones of audience members.
Or produce cringe-worthy reactions.
Comedy isn’t easy. Getting up and doing 5- to 7-minute sets in front of strangers might result in blank stares with a cough or two interrupting the silence. Not all jokes land, but open mic nights and supportive comedian camaraderie can help any comic, new or seasoned.
Mondays at Punks Bar
On comedy show nights, a black curtain with the Punks Bar logo is placed near the back door of Punks Bar, 31 N. First Ave. Host Blair Burns starts the night off with a few jokes to warm up the crowd, which moves from the bar to the stage area.
Four to eight comedians gather at 8 p.m. Mondays for Punchline at Punks. Many are trying stand-up for the first time or are still new to the comedy scene.
Punks’ stand-up night has become known as a great place to try open mic for the first time.
“I want people to feel very welcome here,” said Burns, who has been hosting Punchline at Punks for almost five months. “We really try to encourage people to come out and try it even if they’ve never done it before. We try to be really good about that, especially here at Punks, to be really supportive of people who are just starting.
“I found it really fulfilling so I just kept doing it,” Burns said, knowing how difficult it can be to start out.
On a recent Monday night, four comedians took the stage at Punchline at Punks. Burns introduced them all, and in between sets he bantered with the comedians and the audience. The performers and the crowd laughed and clapped together when the teasing was relatable.
Some jokes are sophomoric, and someone in the crowd this night heckled the comedian on the stage. He replied to the heckler, “But did you die?” The sentiment matches the courage each performer has to put themselves out there.
Crowds vary in size at Punks Bar, but the consistency is noticeable. It gives comedians an opportunity to work on their sets and pacing.
Bill’s Place
Brian Briskey likes to perform at Punks, where he can practice his delivery. He also hosts Rough Sets at Bill’s Place, 206 S. Third Ave., and appreciates having another place to do his stand-up. Rehearsing comedy doesn’t work when you’re by yourself.
There’s a difference between hosting and doing a set. Hosts need to be able to read the room, pump up or settle down a crowd. The host needs to be more off the cuff.
Rough Sets has been well attended for almost a year at Bill’s Place. Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., eight to 10 comedians perform 5- to 7-minute sets to a usually packed crowd.
“I try to get everybody in and out so the audience doesn’t get tired and leave them wanting more. That’s the idea, right?” Briskey said.
Whether Briskey is calling out an audience member for speaking during a set or muttering quips in between his lines, he can read the audience and the performances well.
“If someone’s flailing or not,” Briskey said. “We try to keep it to where the people are coming up and they’re working material that they take out of town. I work material that I do at shows.”
He builds off comedians’ jokes in between sets. The back and forth can reinforce jokes that didn’t land.
“We have one touring comedian that comes and a few of us get gigs here and there and things like that,” Briskey said. “So I try to keep it more polished so it feels more like a showcase.”
Some jokes about current pop culture events went over the heads of some patrons on this night, but juvenile fart jokes are always a hit. Native humor about rez life is relatable to Yakamas and Yakima residents. Self-deprecation about oneself and the city of Yakima landed every time.
Supporting new talent
Bahiyyih Mudd has been doing stand-up for 12 years and got her start at the now-closed Carmen’s Comedy Club in Selah. She’s excited to see the open mic nights gain momentum in Yakima.
“The first time I showed up, I was the only person there and I’d never done it before,” Mudd said. “It was pretty scary. But then, you know, slowly people started trickling in and then everybody kind of laughed. So this is the first time that we’ve had consistency.”
Having places to regularly perform will help any stand-up comedian. Mudd also credits success to a strong mentor.
“It’s so important. This is a mentoring community,” Mudd said. “It was vital for me to get my career going; to find a headliner that was willing to take me on the road. I spent years out there traveling around different states ... just trying to work my way in and also find my voice. We know who we are in life, but we don’t really know who we are on stage.”
Having a mentee has been exciting for Mudd. She enjoys watching a novice with the same dream as her thrive in the comedy world.
Comedian and local radio deejay D-Rez Iness has been mentored by Mudd. He uses his platform as a deejay to inform the Yakima Valley of upcoming shows and talk about some of the comedians.
“We’ve got a comedy scene,” Iness said. “I want to help it grow. And so I’m using my platform, like, ‘Hey, we got some comedians here!’ We’re here to make you laugh.”
In the audience
And laugh they do.
Angel Ramirez of Yakima is a fixture in the audience at Rough Sets. All the different comics keep him coming back.
“They’re from all over,” Ramirez said. “There’s a guy from New York. There’s a guy from the Lower Valley. There’s a guy from Yakima. It’s pretty diverse. It’s a good scene, friendly people.”
Jose Gonzalez is a regular, too. He and Ramirez started showing up every week to support a family member and friend. “His cousin is an amateur and him being a part of this group, they support him and they help each other. They give each other feedback, whether it’s a good set that they’re doing or a bad set. They’re there and they’re clapping and happy and it’s pretty awesome,” said Gonzalez.
The supportive community doesn’t end at the end of the stage or once the lights come back on. Comedians and audience members mingle with each other, mostly rehashing jokes they heard on the stage, sharing comics they like and just getting to know each other.
