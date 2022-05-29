By the time the Zillah High School performing arts center filled with applause on the evening of May 19, the high school theater careers of Bre Moreno and Matthew Marquez were almost at an end.
The two seniors have been a part of every production they were eligible for during their days at Zillah High School. Moreno even got a head start helping out during middle school.
During their senior year, Moreno and Marquez were a part of Z Center Stage Theater Company’s cast of Disney’s “High School Musical.” Moreno also worked on the costume team. It was their final production in a program they said taught them leadership skills, grew their confidence and changed their lives.
The creative process
Auditions for the musical took place in late February. Students had to prepare a monologue of their choice, song selections from the show and go through a dance audition.
For his monologue, Marquez chose an excerpt from Chris Farley’s “van down by the river” sketch on “Saturday Night Live.” He wanted something with a lot of life in it. He hoped for the role of Troy Bolton, the male lead of the show.
“If I do get Troy that’d be awesome. And if I don’t, it’s not the end of the world,” he said. “I’ll still have fun doing whatever I’m given.”
Moreno’s work with costuming the production would keep her plenty busy, but she wanted to give acting in a musical a try, so she auditioned as well.
She and Marquez felt a mixture of nervousness, excitement and anticipation during the audition process.
The students found out what roles they were cast in in a letter that director and Zillah High School English teacher Lynn Brant distributed to each student, with the revelation hidden somewhere in the middle.
Marquez was cast in the role of Zeke Baylor, a basketball player with a love of baking and a friend to Troy Bolton. Moreno was Mongo, a skateboarder member of the ensemble.
Over the next few months, the cast learned the script, blocking, choreography and songs during daily after-school rehearsals. Moreno had extra work to do figuring out the costumes for the show. She said she pulled many late nights fixing costumes so that by showtime they would be perfect.
The cast performed May 12 through May 21 for a total of seven shows.
After the show wrapped, Moreno and Marquez joined their castmates to take down the set and put most of the costumes away in storage.
Moreno said after her final show on May 22 that she cried longer than she had in years.
“I feel completed, like it’s my last time. But it’s still pretty upsetting, leaving behind this chapter,” she said.
Character work
Moreno and Marquez’s journeys with performance began long before spring auditions.
Marquez said he’s always liked performing, ever since he was very young.
“Like if you drove by my house, you would see some crazy little kid throwing himself against the wall for no reason, but he had a whole movie going on in his head,” he said.
He joined Z Center Stage Theater Company his freshman year and has performed in eight productions.
Moreno’s love of the theater also began early; in preschool, she saw an entrancing show at The Capitol Theatre, she said.
She started working with Zillah High School’s theater program during her eighth-grade year. She said during a tough time in her life, some of her older friends took her to a rehearsal.
As she remembers it, Brant turned to her and asked if she knew how to operate a jigsaw, a tool used to cut wood into shapes. Moreno did not know, but soon learned.
During their high school careers, Marquez and Moreno said theater has been a safe place for them. It also facilitated personal growth and helped them gain confidence.
Many of the cast and crew members were new to theater this year, Moreno said. As one of the veteran show members, she had to step up and keep everybody on track during the production.
“I am very confident in myself as a costume designer, as a person. I am a better leader because of this,” she said.
Brant said whether kids participate in the performance or the technical aspect of a show, she hopes they walk away feeling confident in their abilities to learn and grow as leaders.
“And they can work with a team and create something really cool that matters and do it excellently and be a part of something bigger than them,” she said.
Next stages
The closing night of “High School Musical” was not the finale for Moreno and Marquez when it comes to performing.
This summer, Marquez will attend stunt school in Seattle, with ambitions of becoming a stunt performer. He said he will also continue to take classes in acting, singing and dancing.
He said it was comforting to know that he had more performing to anticipate.
Moreno will attend the University of Puget Sound and study theater and costume design. Being so far away for school, she might not be able to visit Zillah very often. But she said when she’s in town she’ll be happy to help the theater department if it needs it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.