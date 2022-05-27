Ladies, gentlemen and everyone else: Memorial Day weekend is upon us; it is time for margaritas.
We have, of course, covered margaritas before. We’ve done the classic recipe. We’ve done Dallas-style frozen ones. We’ve done spicy ones. We’ve even done blue ones.
But we have never discussed one of the most popular variations: the Tommy’s Margarita, an orange-liqueur-free version that instead uses agave nectar as a sweetener. It was invented in the late 1980s by a bartender named Julio Bermejo, who worked at his family’s place, Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco.
A standard margarita, of course, is tequila, lime and orange liqueur (usually some manner of curacao or triple sec). But as the story goes, Tommy’s had already ditched the orange liqueur for cost reasons before Bermejo started bartending there. So he left it out. He also, crucially, switched from simple syrup, which the restaurant was using, to agave nectar, which is made from the same plant as tequila. And he insisted on higher-quality, 100% agave tequila — something taken for granted these days, but a big deal three decades ago, prior to the craft cocktail renaissance.
Purists and curmudgeons will insist this is not actually a margarita at all. Whatever. Sure. Fine. It’s not. And a vodka martini isn’t a martini, a white Negroni isn’t a Negroni, and on and on until all that’s left is dogma. Who cares? That’s just semantics anyway. Call it whatever you want, a Tommy’s Margarita is delicious.
It’s more straightforward, a little less rich, a little sweeter and more drinkable on hot days (if only because it has less booze in it). I wouldn’t pick it over a regular margarita if I were only allowed to choose one or the other for the rest of my life, but I don’t foresee ever being confronted with that (weird, arbitrary, hypothetical) dilemma. So I’m glad to be able to have one on Friday and the other on Saturday if I want to.
Which brings me to my weekend plans. I’m going camping with a whole mess of family and friends, most of whom enjoy between one and 100 margaritas per day while camping. I will be mixing big ol’ water-cooler-jug batches of margaritas, so my kith and kin can fill up their cups like winded defensive linemen during a timeout. I haven’t decided yet whether those coolers will have orange liqueur in them or agave nectar. But either way, they are going to be quickly emptied. And either way, the people emptying them will be happy.
Tommy’s Margarita
2 ounces good blanco tequila (such as Espolon or Herradura)
1 ounce lime juice (fresh squeezed)
1/2 ounce agave nectar
Shake all ingredients with ice in cocktail shaker. Strain into glass with salted rim (optional) and fresh ice.
