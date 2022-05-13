Way back in 2009, this guy named Giuseppe Gonzalez had the very insane idea of building a whole cocktail around angostura bitters, that stuff that comes in the tiny paper-wrapped bottles and is almost always measured by the “dash.”
A Manhattan gets a couple of dashes. An Old-Fashioned maybe three or four. But our man Giuseppe didn’t wanna use just a dash. He didn’t wanna use two dashes. This maniac wanted to use an ounce and a half. Madness. But it worked, and the Trinidad Sour (so named because Trinidad is the birthplace of angostura bitters) was born. It’s a wild drink, full of bold flavors (the bitters, obviously, but also lemon juice and rye whiskey) smoothed out by orgeat, the almond syrup best known for its use in mai tais.
The Trinidad Sour was a revolution. It defied all known cocktail templates and became one of the early hits of Brooklyn’s (now legendary) Clover Club bar, where Gonzalez worked. Of course, it also spurred creativity among other boundary-pushing bartenders. Down in St. Louis a guy named Kyle Mathis built a drink called The Port of Spain using half an ounce of angostura. And over in Boston a woman named Josey Packard used half an ounce in a drink called Johann Goes to Mexico. That’s the one we’re here for today.
Whereas Gonzalez’ and Mathis’ drinks balanced their preposterous amounts of angostura with rye, Packard’s uses tequila’s smoky cousin mezcal. (That explains the name: Angostura bitters were invented in the early 19th century by Johann Siebert; mezcal comes from Mexico.) This was back before mezcal was on bar menus, back when most cocktail drinkers considered the spirit a curiosity. You couldn’t find a bottle of it anywhere in Yakima back then.
Mezcal has come a long way in the 13 years since Packard dreamed up Johann Goes to Mexico. Drinks like the Xoacan Old Fashioned and mezcal Negroni have become staples and are considered modern classics. And you can get Del Maguey Vida mezcal — long the standard for cocktails — at Safeway.
In fact, that’s one reason I chose this cocktail to write about. You don’t have to scour online retailers and specialty liquor stores for this one. Every ingredient is easily available right here in town. But despite its simplicity (and the fact it’s been around for more than a decade now), Johann Goes to Mexico feels very much of-the-moment. It’s audacious but balanced and accessible. That’s what you want out of a drink here in 2022.
Johann Goes to Mexico
1 1/2 ounces mezcal (preferably Del Maguey Vida)
1/2 ounce angostura bitters
1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
1/2 ounce Demerara syrup (see note)
Combine all ingredients in shaker with ice. Shake 15 seconds. Strain into chilled cocktail glass.
Note: To make Demerara syrup, combine 1 cup water and 1 cup Demerara sugar (sugar in the raw) in a saucepan over low heat until sugar is dissolved. Let cool. Bottle and keep in the fridge for up to two weeks.
