A Hemingway daiquiri, so named because it was said to have been a favorite of his at the El Floridita bar in Cuba, seems a little Fitzgerald-ish to me.
The standard daiquiri — rum, lime, sugar — is a model of austere elegance befitting Hemingway’s spare prose. By contrast, the Hemingway daiquiri, with its touches of maraschino liqueur and grapefruit juice, is a little flowery, a little show-offy. It’s still delicious, maybe even more so depending on your tolerance for ostentation, but it’s much more “This Side of Paradise” than “A Farewell to Arms.”
The nice thing, though, in booze as well as in literature, is that we’re not limited to one or the other. I can read Fitzgerald AND Hemingway. I can drink classic daiquiris and Hemingway daiquiris. So can you.
But before we get to the recipe, a bit more about the drink’s origin. It was invented by famed barman Constantino Ribalaigua Vert, who had been the consensus best bartender in Havana for a couple of decades before ol’ Papa stopped by in the 1930s and tried one of his daiquiris.
The story gets muddy from there. The way most people tell it, Hemingway asked for a standard daiquiri but with twice the rum and no sugar (later known as the Papa Doble) and what we call the Hemingway daiquiri evolved thereafter. The end result came to be known as Floridita’s Daiquiri No. 3, a name that along with “Hemingway Special” is virtually interchangeable with Hemingway daiquiri.
Interestingly, drink historians say the Hemingway daiquiri was originally blended or served over crushed ice, not shaken, strained and served up in a cocktail glass as it is these days. This stands in contrast to the Serious Drinking Man image we have of Hemingway. I always picture him holding an iceless glass of brown liquor in some hypermasculine barroom full of big-game trophies, bellowing about how writers these days use too damn many words. The whole Hemingway image doesn’t work if he’s holding a blended daiquiri, like some parrothead hoping Jimmy does “Changes in Latitudes” for the encore. But I guess people contain multitudes (as famed teetotaler Walt Whitman wrote).
All of which brings us back to our original point about Fitzgerald. The Hemingway daiquiri, like ol’ F. Scott’s stuff, is well-adorned. It’s not straightforward or to the point. But, like the last page in “Gatsby,” when you’re in the right mind it can hit just perfect. I understand why Hemingway liked them both — this drink and his buddy Fitzgerald — so much.
Hemingway daiquiri
2 ounces light rum
3/4 ounce lime juice
1/2 ounce grapefruit juice
1/2 ounce maraschino liqueur
Combine all ingredients in shaker with ice. Shake 15 seconds. Strain into chilled cocktail glass.
(A note on ingredients: Most recipes specify white rum. Go with something like Banks 5 Island Rum or Plantation 3 Star Rum if you can find it. Those are hard to come by in Yakima. But a lighter-bodied gold rum such as Mount Gay Eclipse or Appleton Estate Signature will do just fine. The juices: Freshly squeezed as always, please. And for the maraschino liqueur, the only way to go is Luxardo.)
