Old Steel Car Show happening Sunday at Central Washington Agricultural Museum

Up to 300 vehicles of all kinds will be on display during the Old Steel Car Show at the Central Washington Agricultural Museum in Union Gap on Sunday, April 24, 2022.
The 25th anniversary event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum at 4508 Main St., in Fullbright Park. Admission is free for spectators and parking will be available in the park.
Along with vehicles from the early 1900s to modern times, the show will include museum demos of the antique apple packing line, the blacksmith forge and vintage sawmill, tram rides through the museum and more, according to a news release.
Food vendors will be available and there will be drawings for theme baskets and 50/50 raffle drawings. Sponsors will be on site with surprise giveaways.
Twenty-five trophies, all peoples' choice awards, will be handed out to owners of registered vehicles just before the close of the show. Winners will be drawn at that time for the theme baskets.
Pre-registration to enter a vehicle is closed, but day of registration is $30 and open until capacity is reached. All years/models/types of vehicles are welcome. Learn more at the Visit Union Gap website or call 509-457-8735 or
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.