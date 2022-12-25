‘Twas two weeks before Christmas and gathered on stage,
children stood singing, so cute at that age.
Their parents looked on, hearts bursting with pride.
Kids could mess up the lyrics; at least they had tried.
Has there ever been a more open and accepting art form than the elementary school holiday concert? All students are invited to come on stage and sing a song just to celebrate the season.
Lots of folks out there probably have memories of their own elementary school winter concerts. Maybe the song you performed still gets stuck in your head sometimes. Maybe you remember the itchy tights your mom forced you to wear. Maybe you just remember having fun.
Music teacher Marla Tappero spent several weeks preparing John Campbell Primary School’s 500 first- and second-graders for their holiday concert. From her own childhood, she said she mostly remembered that she enjoyed performing and that her parents were proud of her.
“I think that there's something to be said about having these moments as small children where it's just a completely different perspective than doing it as an adult. Where it's just all about the fun,” she said.
Many schools, including John Campbell Primary, had to forgo in-person holiday concerts in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year was the school’s first in-person holiday concert since 2019.
Concerts like this are made possible through universal early music education, which Tappero said helps students in all areas of learning and can unlock a love for music in young students.
The performance
The school devoted two days to holiday concerts. Each day included a morning show and an afternoon show, each featuring half a grade.
The gym was packed with parents and grandparents who braved the sun, snow and crowded parking lot to see their little ones perform.
John Campbell Primary grandma Dana Trapp came to watch the concert. She remembered seeing her kids do performances each year when they were younger. Now it was her second-grade grandson’s turn. As ready as she was to watch her grandson, he was also eager to perform.
“He was so excited last night, telling us he’s going to do it,” she said.
The theme of the show was “Around the World at Christmastime” and included songs that celebrated different cultures, including “Piñata” and “O Hanukkah.” The children performed simple dances along with the songs, and a handful of students had solos in the closing number “Party Down.”
Music for all
The holiday concert came together during Tappero’s music class.
Each class comes in for a weekly music lesson. Beyond the lyrics to “Jingle Bells,” Tappero also teaches students the building blocks of music theory. Music, just like any other subject, has a set of standards in areas like tempo, beat, melody and performance.
Tappero said when working with such young learners she has to practice grace and repetition. Since these kids are taking in so much new information all the time, it’s crucial to go over new concepts several times.
Kids are encouraged to try new things in music class, whether that’s singing or using simple instruments, like bucket drums or xylophones. Mastery of music takes a lifetime. But learning can — and should — be done at any age.
“The greatest part, I believe, is that we are all learning,” Tappero said. “And we're learning to have a love for music, even if it's our first opportunity.”
Tappero said the skills students learn in music class can transfer over to other subjects and make the practice of learning easier. For example, rhythm and melody can aid in memorization. Music uses math, science and literacy.
In music class, students also practice less obvious skills, such as good posture, diction and addressing a crowd.
“I think that it's important for kids to understand that you can use music as a tool in your tool belt of knowledge, but that doesn't have to stop when you leave second grade,” she said.
Elementary music education is offered to all students at some schools, like John Campbell Primary. As students move up to middle and high school, there are still arts requirements. But largely, students self-select into the arts by joining marching band or trying out for the school musical.
Marla said by offering music education to all young students, schools give them the building blocks to succeed in other subjects or to continue a passion for pursuing music.
