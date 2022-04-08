April showers bring … Easter brunch and egg hunts?
The Yakima Valley is in bloom with flowers and Easter festivities. Here are a few events to help you and your family celebrate.
Easter Bunny pictures
The Valley Mall, 252 Main St., Union Gap, is hosting safe visits with the Easter Bunny from April 9 through 16.
Times: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Reservations are required to ensure choice of date and time and can be made at www.amusemattebookbunny.com/valley-mall/.
A $15 deposit is required when you book your appointment. The deposit includes your visit and a $15 credit toward the purchase of photos or digital download.
Egg hunt & candy dash
Yakima Parks and Recreation’s Easter egg hunt and candy dash is April 16.
Children must be preregistered to participate in the egg hunt and candy dash. Registration ends April 15. The cost for children 4 to 11 is $8 and toddlers up to 3 years is $5.
Registration and info can be found at www.yakimaparks.com/special-events/.
The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures with children.
Yakima Parks and Recreation encourages parents and guardians to check in each child 15 minutes prior to their scheduled age groups.
Toddlers up to 3 years hunt/dash at noon, while 4- to 6-year-olds hunt/dash at 12:50 p.m. and 7- to 11-year-olds hunt/dash at 1:40 p.m.
The egg hunt and candy dash location hasn’t been released yet online, but you can call 509-575-6020 for the exact location.
Selah egg hunt
The Selah Lions Club will host an Easter egg hunt April 16.
From 9 to 10 a.m., at Wixon Park, 216 S. Third St., children can participate in their age group’s egg hunt. Toddlers (ages 1 to 4) and children 5 to 10 and 11 to 15 can participate for free and no preregistration is required.
Sunnyside bunny brunch
The city of Sunnyside will host brunch and the Easter Bunny on April 16.
Two sessions for brunch, 10 to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., are planned at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St.
Reservations are limited to 100 people each session and can be made by calling 509-837-8660.
Brunch is $2 per plate and includes eggs, bacon and pancakes.
Legends Casino brunch
Enjoy Easter brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legends Casino, 580 Fort Road, Toppenish.
Legends Casino is returning to a traditional buffet, all you can eat, for Easter only.
Brunch will include breakfast staples, an omelet bar, prime rib, crab and more.
WaterFire Restaurant and Bar Easter brunch
An Easter brunch menu will be featured April 17 at WaterFire Restaurant and Bar, 4000 Creekside Loop.
Brunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $25 per adult and $18 for children 12 and under.
WaterFire’s menu will include pancakes, eggs, bacon and other brunch items. There will be featured stations for ham, omelets and waffles. Sweets will also be available.
Egg hunt and brunch
Whistlin’ Jack’s Lodge, 20800 WA-410, Naches, will be hosting an egg hunt April 16 and Sunday brunch April 17.
Over 3,000 eggs will be up for grabs from noon to 3 p.m. The event is open for all families.
Sunday brunch will run from noon to 8 p.m. and feature several appetizers and entrees. A special cocktail menu will also be available.
