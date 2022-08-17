The board and staff at The Seasons Performance Hall are busy preparing for the Sept. 17 kickoff of our 2022 fall-holiday season and our birthday celebration on the anniversary of our first concert, which was Oct. 13, 2005.
We are filled with pride that this 17-year community project called The Seasons Performance Hall has almost achieved institutional status. We are also celebrating a pending nomination to the National and State Register of Historic Places for our beautiful venue. And we are working now to pave the way for new generations of audiences, supporters, donors and leadership. We hope every reader will consider becoming part of the new iterations of The Seasons and help keep it alive as a Yakima asset for decades to come.
The downside of a 17-year history is that many in Yakima got their first impression, maybe their only impression, in any number of earlier years. Well, here’s the latest.
Naches Avenue is the home of several law offices, a bustling microbrewery (Single Hill Brewing), The Chateau Event Center, the YMCA and The Seasons. It is a vibrant and safe urban neighborhood with day to night activities and plentiful parking.
The new Seasons Bistro offers a full-service menu Thursday through Sunday every week, and often a “weekend special entrée plate,” plus a full beverage list featuring local craft beverages. As always, our main stage, The Seasons Performance Hall, features an impressive weekly schedule of regional and national touring bands in a large variety of genres. In all genres The Seasons’ DNA is to prefer unique artists and creative content.
We hope you will take a little time as summer winds down to re-introduce yourself to us.
This month in our Bistro:
• Thursday, Aug. 18: The Silos. Walter Salas-Humara’s band had a big hit (“Cuba”) in the late ’80s that got him all the way to David Letterman’s show. Nowadays, his band is producing songs and stories reminiscent of Robbie Robertson’s The Band. Sounds intriguing. …
• Friday, Aug. 19: The KCJ Jazz Company is a local-favorite band with a polished act and a large following. Come be delighted; stay for the conversation and the “special plate.”
• Sunday, Aug. 20: Bradford Loomis appears in Yakima for the first time in years. Advance sales are brisk.
• Aug. 25: Open Mic Night.
• Aug. 26: Yakima’s Got Talent finalist Gary Malner brings his 80 years in entertainment and his trusty accordion. Stay after for Late Night Salsa dancing till all hours.
• Aug. 27: Bistro manager Bella Dagdagan is a talented singer/songwriter in her own right. Come hear her newly minted trio.
• Aug. 28: The Professors Duo. Central Washington University professors Chris Bruya and Clem Ehoff bring a beautiful ensemble of flugelhorn and piano for a “Sunday Serenade.”
We also have an amazing fall/holiday season to look forward to in The Seasons Performance Hall, so plan ahead!
• Sept 17: The Paperboys. Tom Landa headlines one of the longest-running, most popular folk bands at The Seasons. They will open our 2022 fall season with a heady mix of Celtic, Mexican, original music and new creations. This is our gala opening night, with fun, surprises and rewards for all. Get your tickets now.
• Sept. 24: John Mark McMillan is one of the most prolific and popular Christian rock bands in the U.S. today. Tickets are on track to sell out the hall.
• Sept. 30: MainStreet, a Bob Seger tribute band, is also selling briskly. Steve Kelly headlines this engaging tribute for one of rock’s great musicians.
• Oct. 2: Sempre Chamber Music kicks off their 2022-23 season with a concert that features something old and something new and the return of many of your favorite musicians from last year — including clarinetist Angelique Poteet.
• Oct. 6: The Arcadian Wild is a bluegrass, newgrass band that is tearing up the East Coast. This will be an engaging concert featuring super-talented musicians.
You can get more information about all of these and the rest of our fall season at theseasonsyakima.com. Be sure to sign up for the newsletter, which gives you all the breaking information about every show.
