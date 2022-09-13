Well, all is excitement at The Seasons Performance Hall! We’re getting the place spiffed up with refreshed lobby carpet, new lobby box office and a new ticketing service, new lighting in the hall and Bistro, new signage, and a regular front lobby wine and snack bar.
Ticket sales are as brisk as they’ve been in years — VIP tickets for each upcoming show are nearing sold out. Sponsorships and donations that are so necessary to bringing music at the highest level to Yakima have picked up significantly as we start our 2022-23 concert year.
Not all is peaches and cream, of course. That’s an impossibility after an earth-altering national pandemic that spelled disaster for venues like The Seasons — a hole we are still trying to dig out of.
Still, we survived and continued to serve our community even in the depths of the pandemic with frequent livestreaming and, later, the addition of a full-time Bistro. These assets mean a “return to normalcy” and promise an incredible richness in the night-out experience for everyone who makes The Seasons a destination. And in spite of the two-year challenge, we are closer than ever to our long-held dream of being a full-time performance space where everyone in Yakima can enjoy the live music they love, find community, perform and be inspired.
The opening weekend of our 2022-23 season demonstrates how rich those options are.
Opening act for this year is Saturday night, Sept. 17, at 7:30 with The Paperboys, one of the longest-running, most popular folk bands to play The Seasons. We love their energy and commitment to their music and how beautifully they convey that joy to their audience. They play a heady mix of Irish, Mexican, original music and new creations. Our gala opening night is also full of fun, Bistro events, surprises and rewards for all — not to mention a special Irish Lamb Stew to honor the band.
Opening weekend in The Seasons Gallery & Bistro (Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 15-18) highlights another facet of the new and improved Seasons, a unique performance space that can feature local and regional artists (and students) of significance along with food, drink and conversation.
Also:
• Our Thursdays regularly feature a 7 p.m. open mic session in The Bistro.
• At 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, singer Dora Barnes takes the Bistro stage with Bart Roderick.
• Saturday is our Gala Opening night. As always, the Bistro opens at 5 p.m. before a concert in The Seasons Performance Hall (our main stage) and stays open for 45 minutes after the concert to meet the artists and mingle with friends.
• And for the Bistro’s Sunday Serenade on Sept. 18, local piano prodigy Luke Kwon plays at 6 p.m. It would be a delightful way to end your weekend.
The following weekend, Sept. 22-25, has a similar profile:
• Our main stage concert is Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. It features John Mark McMillan and his Band. McMillan is one of the most prolific and popular Christian rock bands in the U.S. today — and these tickets are selling fast.
• The McMillan concert is followed at 10 p.m. with our Friday Night Salsa in the Bistro.
• Sunday Serenade (Sept. 25) features the always-popular Joe Brooks Quartet in the Bistro at 6 p.m.
The last weekend of September is best described as a mini-festival of all kinds of music. If you’re adventurous, you can’t miss by trying out a musical category that you haven’t before:
• Friday, Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m.: MainStreet, a Bob Seger tribute, is selling briskly. Steve Kelly headlines this engaging tribute for one of rock’s great musicians. Check out our Fan Favorite Series featuring this concert as well as Heart by Heart, Good Day Sunshine (Beatles tribute) and Seattle Rock Orchestra next spring.
• Saturday, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m.: The Mel Brown B-3 Organ Group. We are proud that this band of international stars — including Mel, a long-time Motown drummer in the studio and on tour, and fabulous B-3 Organ player King Louie Pain — has made a second home at The Seasons, and remain perennially popular. The concert kicks off our “A-Train Jazz Series” featuring the Miguel Zenon Quartet and Chuck Redd, with the Northwest Jazz Masters. Vocalist Dianne Schuur, a true legend, and Bill Mays Trio are already scheduled in 2023.
• Sunday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m.: Sempre Chamber Music … Pairs Well with Clarinet kicks off the Sempre 2022-23 season with a concert that features clarinetist Angelique Poteat playing Mozart’s scintillating Clarinet Quintet in A. Dvorak’s “American” String Quintet completes the program. A full five-concert Sempre season ticket is available, including pairings with saxophone, mezzo soprano, cellist Efe Batacigil, and a late spring concert featuring Claude Bolling’s Jazz Suite.
Along with our recent YH-R Reader’s Choice awards in the Music Venue and Nightlife categories (thank you all!), these first six concerts give a clue to the amazing variety, the quality, the cornucopia of concerts that await you all year long.
And when I say “you,” I mean every reader of this page, everyone who signs up for our weekly newsletter, everyone who follows us on Facebook or TikTok, everyone who follows our ever-evolving calendar of performances by students, local and regional musicians and international stars. Want to scout it out and purchase tickets? Bookmark theseasonsyakima.com.
Our fall slogan is “The Seasons: Make It a Habit.” Won’t you?
• Pat Strosahl is executive director of The Seasons Performance Hall. This column appears every four weeks in Explore. For more information, go to theseasonsyakima.com.
