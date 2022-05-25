With the Dave Brubeck Centennial Concert now in the rearview mirror, The Seasons Performance Hall is excited to launch some new summer projects:
Yakima’s Got Talent
Yakima’s favorite talent show is back on three consecutive Saturdays in June. It begins with the talent screening on the morning of June 11 (free to watch), followed by the semifinals on June 18 and the finals on June 25.
The contest features local talent of all varieties. In addition to wide-ranging vocal and instrumental musicians, the past contests have had dancers, a yo-yo artist, a comedian, and other sometimes offbeat talents emerging as finalists. A lot goes into this show by The Seasons staff and board, including lining up sponsors, getting fun judges that can be as entertaining as the talent, reserving dates, granting prizes that are meaningful to aspiring entertainers, and the logistics of each round of screening.
We can’t wait to experience the considerable talent in the Yakima Valley.
Juneteenth
Juneteenth (June 19) celebrates the end of slavery in the last outposts of the U.S. near the end of the Civil War, and was recently declared a national holiday. Because The Seasons focuses on musical excellence, we have long history with Yakima’s African American music community.The Seasons Performance Hall board of directors has made a commitment to host and produce a Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom for at least the next five years, including this year’s June 19 show, which features dynamic vocalist Josephine Howell.
This year’s celebration will likely be different from any other, as it is a time to recognize and commemorate the deaths experienced by over 30 African American families in the Yakima area during the COVID shutdowns, which often prevented the proper sendoff of a funeral. Those families will also be honored at a community event starting at noon June 18 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 610 S. Ninth St. And to extend our celebration of Juneteenth, singer/songwriter Danaé Howe will appear in The Seasons Bistro on June 17. We hope Yakimaniacs of all races and cultures can be there for any or all of it.
Kids’ programming
Many in Yakima may be unaware that a long-sought change in our liquor license came through just before COVID hit in March 2020. We now have a nonprofit license that allows kids to attend shows anywhere in the hall except within 6 feet of an actively serving bar.
Why did we seek that? Separating kids out to balcony seating — our norm since we had been changed to a “nightclub” designation — blocked the very important mission of The Seasons to allow kids an up-close view of music being made. Our nonprofit license supports us in bringing concerts aimed at them. The first of those — Harmonica Pocket — is slated for June 12 at 4 p.m. Another show on July 14 at 4 p.m. will feature Justin Roberts and the Not-Ready-for-Naptime Players. The bistro will be open before, during and after those shows.
Bistro action
A ticketed Bistro event on June 11 will feature Portland jazz vocalist Paula Byrne and her band. She will also conduct a vocalist workshop earlier in afternoon, focusing on stage presence, and the details of being a “performer.” Throughout the summer, whenever there is not a main stage performance, local groups will regularly perform from 6-8 p.m. Though we haven’t needed it much yet, air conditioning in the hall and bistro keeps it comfortable on even the hottest days. Local favorites Rondi & Bart, 3 Divas, and KCJ Jazz Company, among others, have lined up several dates in the bistro throughout the summer.
Stay up on our happenings
The best way to keep up with all the action — aside from bookmarking our user-friendly website at theseasonsyakima.com — is our weekly e-newsletter that acquaints you with details of the coming weeks’ concerts as well as last-minute changes to schedules and/or performers. It’s an invaluable tool to plan your weekend and to not miss the steady stream of excellent shows you might have otherwise missed. Go to bit.ly/YHR-TheSeasonsNewsletter to sign up for the newsletter.
Hope to see you at a concert!
• Pat Strosahl is executive director of The Seasons Performance Hall. This column appears every four weeks in Explore. For more information, go to theseasonsyakima.com.
