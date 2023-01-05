It’s a new year, and as I sat down to write this article, I found it hard to say anything about the excitement of a fresh start and all our amazing upcoming artists. Instead, I wanted to say just how much we will miss Pat Strosahl and his genuine passion for our mission at The Seasons Performance Hall. His sudden loss has left a hole that will not soon be filled.
It’s important to note that his family and our team have received so many heartfelt condolences from artists and patrons alike, and we thank you. Pat’s passion and genuine love for music reached far and wide, and we are all mourning his passing. His dream of creating a space that brought people together for a shared experience is one that I will continue to nurture and expand upon. His vision has remained steady and undeterred through many ups and downs, and I will use that as my compass going forward.
If you are able, please plan on attending Pat’s memorial service at 1 p.m. Feb. 26. In lieu of flowers or gifts, his family has asked that donations to The Seasons be made in Pat’s memory. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts as they navigate this very difficult time.
The Seasons Performance Hall would not exist without the generosity of the Strosahl family and their love of music, art and culture. The Seasons Music Festival is a community nonprofit organization founded in 2005. The building’s history is rich and noteworthy. The Seasons is a repurposed Christian Science Church that was built starting in 1917 and completed 12 years later. It is one of the most spectacular historical churches in Yakima and is under consideration for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places. The staff and board of directors are committed to preserving its beautiful stained-glass windows, stately columns and natural acoustics.
Our mission is to present diverse musical performances in a unique venue, and we couldn’t do that without the gift from the Strosahl family and our many donors, members and concertgoers. We thank you.
The first three months of 2023 are packed with programming of all genres: Grammy award-winning artists, high-caliber tribute acts, indie artists, classical and more.
Of special note is Diane Schuur on Feb. 18. Touted as one of the legendary jazz vocalists of the last 50 years, Schuur is as eclectic as she is brilliant. Born in Tacoma, Schuur was blind from birth but was gifted with perfect pitch and three-and-a-half-octave vocal range. She initially taught herself piano by ear and later received formal piano training at the Washington State School for the Blind, which she attended until she was 11.Schuur will be performing songs from her first album in six years.
This show was one of many that Pat worked hard to bring to our community, and he was particularly proud to have such a wonderful performer grace our stage. This is a can’t-miss performance and we have included discounted student/parent tickets so that music lovers of all ages can attend.
I hope to see many familiar and new faces this year, as we realize Pat’s dream of a sustainable nonprofit music venue in Yakima. Please subscribe to our newsletter, follow us on social media and check our website often for new shows and experiences.
• Megan Nobbs is executive director of The Seasons Performance Hall. This column appears every four weeks in Explore. For more information, go to theseasonsyakima.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.