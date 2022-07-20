The summer calendar at The Seasons Performance Hall peaks with three concerts in the next two weeks — plus delightful music in the Bistro every weekend. The Seasons has become a tempting destination to spend a cool hour or two anytime this summer. And COVID is beginning to normalize. Yes, it’s still here, but without leading to a significant rise in urgent health crises. So, isn’t it time we all learned to laugh, live and dance together again (while taking sensible precautions)?
Here’s your chance. Our July started a couple of weeks ago with The Stout Pounders, a big Irish/Celtic/rock band that really got the dance floor cooking. The fun continued last Saturday, with renowned flugelhornist Dmitri Matheny and his all-star jazz quintet turning in a mellow and entertaining introduction to Matheny’s latest CD, “Cascadia.” If you get a chance to hear either of these groups in the future, take it!
But wait. There’s more. Each of these three shows starts at 7:30 p.m.:
• Bourbon & Bellows on Friday, July 22: If you want to just sit back, laugh and have fun, mark this one on your calendar. Ben Macy’s accordion quintet of jazz gypsies gave a Seasons Bistro audience a preview performance a few months back. And it was special; Roma jazz, combined with New Orleans style and a Tom Waits growl playing the darndest music! It was a sound we suddenly knew we wanted to hear. They’ve become one of the hottest, funnest and most in-demand bands in Central Washington — and they’re stopping at The Seasons on their way to this year’s annual Jazz in the Valley Festival.
• MAITA with Jen Borst and Timothy Blaine on Saturday, July 23: MAITA has just announced that she will be joined in her concert by Yakima’s latest, hippest singer-songwriter duo, “Both of Us” — making this a must-see for the local music scene. MAITA’s meteoric rise in the Northwest has resulted from her generational connection with the post-Trump, post COVID zeitgeist. Her mellow tunefulness and her truth-telling lyrics find honest purpose and love, even living in a world of alienation. Listen carefully: Each generation’s songs are the voice of that generation’s historical and cultural influences, and their purpose in the world.
• Orquestra Pacifico Tropical onSaturday, July 30: If you DON’T want to sit back, but just want to dance the night away, we have the place for you. It’s our annual all-out summer salsa party, and it will end our July with a bang. The evening starts with a salsa/cumbia lesson by Portland salsa guru Aaron Siebol, and moves to an all-out party with a live, 11-piece salsa/cumbia band, led by Northwest salsa legend Papi Fimbres. Talk about music bringing people together; our summer salsa party brings out a full cross-section of our community to dance together. All ages, races, cultures and geographies are just having fun. Join in.
Check out theseasonsyakima.com for the whole calendar. You’ll be invited to sign up for our weekly E-news. Our newsletter always features the very latest performer news and special offers that you may not hear of anywhere else.
At The Seasons Bistro, you and your friends (including out-of-towners) can also experience all the finest of the Yakima Valley in one visit: the best regional and local live music, an exciting sampling of locally based food and hand-crafted beverages, fresh works by local artists, and casual conversation among friends. Try award-winning Sheridan Vineyard selections, Bale Breaker and Single Hill ales, exotic local ciders and seltzers, along with our signature BLT, flatbreads and weekly special plates. Ask about how our Bistro rewards program can earn a free ticket to any upcoming concert.
Thursday is open mic night in The Bistro. Fridays and Saturdays feature local and regional performers of note when the main stage is not active. This Friday, our late night Salsa (every other week) is on tap starting at 8:30 p.m. in the Bistro. And on Sundays, we feature The Seasons Sunday Serenade featuring sophisticated music by students, pros and other happy benefits. Check our website for details, and take advantage of the total Seasons experience.
