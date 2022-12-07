The holidays are in full swing at The Seasons! Our halls are decked and our schedule is sure to bring you cheer. We are ready to welcome you and your family to any of our upcoming holiday shows.
We also encourage you to think of us when buying your holiday gifts. Tickets to upcoming events make great stocking stuffers and gifts for the music lovers in your life. When you buy a minimum of two general admission tickets in our bistro between now and Dec. 22, you will receive one free menu item valued up to $12. This way, everyone receives a gift!
The John Gasperetti Holiday Cabaret, presented by Tree Top, is finally happening this week. With months of planning behind us, we are ready to welcome our guests for two nights to remember. The cabaret features Gasperetti, Bart Roderick, Dora Barnes and Pat Fry on guitar, with special guests and fun surprises. Touted as a bit naughty (21+ only) and a lot nice, this holiday-themed musical comedy show is not to be missed. As one of our annual fundraisers, your participation will help us raise money for The Seasons’ ongoing operations and improvements. Dinners are now sold out, but we have general admission tickets available for both nights at only $40 each. You can purchase those tickets online, at our box office or right before the show.
Looking for a family-friendly show? We have it. This Sunday, The CWU Jazz Band is presenting an early evening show for families and students of all ages to hear the great Tchaikovsky “Nutcracker Suite” as transformed in 1960 by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn into an American Big Band jazz masterpiece. It’s performed by one of the best college jazz bands in the country: the Central Washington University Jazz Band under the direction of new CWU professor of jazz studies, Keith Karns. As an added treat, local high school jazz bands with their directors will open the program with a selection of their best work. A modern classic, “The Jazz Nutcracker” is filled with energy, intelligence, swing and all the innovation and improvisation of the Jazz Age. As an added treat, we will have Santa and Mrs. Claus taking photos before the show from 4-5:30 p.m.
Mark O’Connor’s “An Appalachian Christmas” is back on Dec. 14. Grammy-winning composer and fiddler O’Connor has created several arrangements of Christmas classics and fashions a wondrous mixture of both instrumental and vocal music in bluegrass and other American music genres. You will be treated to fresh takes on traditional songs with a few original compositions included. His renditions are playful and joyous but can be strikingly earnest, too. This is one of our most beloved holiday events, so don’t wait to get tickets — we are quickly selling out.
Lastly, you can attend many local holiday shows in our Bistro this month. Attending dinner and a show is now a very popular way to spend an evening out with friends and family. Affordable cover charges go directly to the artists performing, and great food and drinks are available while you watch the show. You can find all our upcoming holiday shows on our website and social media.
Happy holidays from The Seasons staff and board of directors.
• Megan Nobbs is executive director of The Seasons Performance Hall. This column appears every four weeks in Explore. For more information, go to theseasonsyakima.com.
