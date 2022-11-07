As the year winds down, we are ramping up at The Seasons. We have a full schedule through 2022 in the bistro and the main hall. Blues, rock, jazz and classical will all take center stage this November.
Fan favorite Heart By Heart is back Saturday night and will be sure to pack the house. Tickets are going fast, so don’t wait to buy. Looking ahead, December is shaping up to be phenomenal with Warren Miller’s Daybreaker Movie Experience, Grammy Award-winning Mark O’Connor’s Appalachian Christmas, CWU Jazz Band and Yakima’s own, John Gasperetti and his Holiday Cabaret.
The Holiday Cabaret features Gasperetti, Bart Roderick, Dora Barnes and Alex Rumbolz with special guests and fun surprises. Touted as a bit naughty and a lot nice, this holiday-themed musical comedy show is not to be missed. So much so, we are doing it twice!
This year, you can expect a new experience during the Cabaret: Gasperetti’s Catering will be serving a wonderful meal before each show.
The Cabaret is one of only two major fundraisers that we have each year. The Cabaret has historically helped us raise much-needed funds for our building improvements over the last couple of years. We have been able to upgrade our sound system, replace worn carpet, renovate the bistro and protect our beautiful stained glass. This year, we are allocating proceeds to our general fund for operations and other improvements to the building. Get your tickets early so you don’t miss out on all the fun.
Speaking of the building, our board is currently working to complete and submit our application to the National Register of Historic Places. Our building is over 100 years old and full of amazing history. If we are awarded this designation, we will be able to apply for grants that will specifically address needed updates so that the building will be preserved and protected for another 100 years.
If you are interested in our building and its history, you can attend one of many upcoming tours. Each tour lasts about 30 minutes and includes every corner of our building. Check our website for tour dates and times through the rest of the year.
As a nonprofit, we do rely on the support of our community to help move the organization forward. Our mission is simple: Present diverse musical performances in a unique venue. We strive to create a schedule of events that showcase performances of all genres of music that represent everyone in our Valley.
Expanding our educational opportunities and keeping ticket prices low are very important to our future and the arts scene in Yakima. Your support can help us do that. Buy tickets to upcoming events, volunteer or donate if you are able.
I look forward to leading The Seasons in 2023 and want to thank Pat Strosahl for his passion and perseverance over the years and our board of directors for choosing me as his successor. I am here if you have any questions or concerns about The Seasons. Send me an email at director@theseasonsyakima.com or call 509-453-1888.
