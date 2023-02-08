February is off to a roaring start, with our first show bringing in a crowd of 250 people.
The month will bring high-caliber artists of different genres, fantastic local acts in our bistro and, for movie lovers, a film festival! If you are looking for a fun and unique gift for your Valentine this year, buy tickets to any one of our three shows taking place the week of Feb. 13:
• The 30th anniversary of Mark Hummel's Blues Harmonica Blowout bash is Feb. 15 and features legendary blues artists Magic Dick (J Geils Band) and Mark Hummel. With a total of nine performers, this show promises an experience like no other.
• Feb. 18 features the incomparable Diane Schuur. A master jazz vocalist and fan favorite all over the world, Schuur will amaze with her perfect pitch and three-and-a-half-octave vocal range.
• And for our classical lovers, The Sempre Chamber Music Orchestra on Feb. 19 will feature Melissa Schiel, mezzo soprano with Nik Caoile accompanying her on piano. This husband and-wife duo’s performance of romantic classics will surely make your Valentine swoon.
Tickets to these shows are selling quickly. As with every show, dinner is available in our bistro with delicious food, local beer and wine and custom cocktails. You can make a reservation by emailing info@theseasonsyakima.com or by calling Tuesdays through Fridays.
For the movie lovers in Yakima, Feb. 25 will bring the Under the Valley Film Festival. This new festival was born and raised in the Yakima Valley. The goal is to highlight independent film artists, whether aspiring professional, determined student, or casual camera-toting adventurist. With a drop in and out schedule from noon to 9 p.m., there is something for every cinephile. A mixer will be held in the bistro after the final movie with lively discussion, food and drinks. Tickets cost $25 each, and after production costs, proceeds will go to awards and a scholarship for student filmmakers. Don’t miss out on this fun and exciting community event.
Lastly, we encourage all of you in the community who knew Pat Strosahl to attend his memorial on at 1 p.m. Feb. 26. Pat’s family will be honoring his life through music, video and guest speakers. We are honored to host this event for Pat’s family and hope to see many of his friends and supporters of The Seasons Performance Hall.
You can become a Seasons member and enjoy the perks of free tickets, special promotions and members-only events throughout the year. And coming later this month, members will be given access to new show tickets before the public to ensure they can get VIP tickets first. Want to become a member? It’s easy! Just visit our website and select the membership tab or give us a call at 509-453-1888.
• Megan Nobbs is executive director of The Seasons Performance Hall. This column appears every four weeks in Explore. For more information, go to theseasonsyakima.com. Call 509-453-1888 or email director@theseasonsyakima.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.