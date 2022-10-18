The Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the end of Hispanic Heritage month with a bang with Noche de Estrellas on Friday.
The event is headlined by almost 40 community members who have been nominated for Estrella Awards, which celebrate their impact and accomplishments across six categories. Anyone 21 or older can attend Noche de Estrellas, which starts at 6 p.m. at the upper level of the Valley Mall in Union Gap.
“Noche de Estrellas is a night that culminates Hispanic Heritage Month for us,” said Felicia Hernandez, vice chair of CHWCC’s board of directors.
The chamber has been spotlighting the Estrella Award nominees for their work in agriculture, business, civil and public service, education, health care and nonprofit work during Hispanic Heritage Month, which is Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
One winner will be honored from each of the six areas. Another award, a Premio Lucero, will be given by the CWHCC’s board chair.
The awards are meant to be accessible to community members, said Hernandez. Nominees can come from anywhere, as long as they have accomplished something for the community. Winners are selected by a committee of past winners, chamber board members and local nonprofit representatives.
“You don’t have to have status or titles to be nominated, you just have to be from the community and done something noteworthy,” said Hernandez.
She added that the purpose was to highlight members of the Hispanic and Latino community.
The event is semiformal and will feature food, music, a red carpet and photographers. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased on the CWHCC website.
