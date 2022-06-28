Five bands and four vocalists will compete in the fourth installment of Yakima AppleJam at State Fair Park on July 4.
The Fourth of July celebration is scheduled from noon to 11 p.m. Monday, July 4, 2022, at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. The AppleJam contestants’ performances begin at 4 p.m. and winners will be awarded before the fireworks display at 10 p.m.
The bands competing are The Flat Rocks, Code 3, Cockaphonix, Mattlock and the Keys, and Forget Me Not. Vocalists competing are Ally Fraser-Robinson, Amanda Simmons, Maya Amos and hip-hop artist Coaster.
Nearly 3,000 public votes were cast for bands and vocalists at the AppleJam website from May 25 to June 15.
Yakima AppleJam showcases musical talent in the Yakima Valley with $500 in prize money awarded for best band performance, best solo performance and best overall performance. Musicians will be ranked by VIP judges according to ability, crowd enthusiasm, stage presence and more.
More information on the performers:
• The Flat Rocks is a band from Ellensburg influenced by multiple genres.
• Code 3 is a heavy rock band from Central Washington.
• Cockaphonix is a Yakima-based band that has been performing all over Washington state. A Cockaphonix show is cacophony of sight and sound, featuring horns, colorful costumes, face paint and a 100-year-old grand piano that tours with the band.
• Mattlock and The Keys is a Seattle-based alternative rock band that originated in 2021. Keys combines rock, jam and reggae to get the dance floor moving.
• Forget Me Not is an indie-pop duo from Marysville. They perform electro-acoustic music with bass and melodies.
• Ally Fraser-Robinson is a singer/songwriter based in Yakima. She has been playing guitar and ukulele and performing at local open mic nights as well as the Downtown Farmers Market.
• Amanda Simmons performs vocals, violin, piano, guitar, ukulele and mandolin. She’s been playing at various places in Yakima.
• Coaster is a hip-hop artist from Selah. He has been touring nationally and opening for industry stars. He also tours regionally around the West Coast as a headliner.
• Maya Amos is a local singer who performs cover songs.
Special guest hosts for AppleJam are KXDD morning show hosts Justin and Lindsey.
“We have a lot of talent here in the Yakima Valley. AppleJam celebrates these amazing artists with a fun, family-friendly concert in front of a great big crowd,” Paul Crawford, organizer and marketing manager of Yakima Federal Savings and Loan, said in a news release.
