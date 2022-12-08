Don Norman hopped over a snowy train track and onto a caboose outside the Toppenish Depot and the Northern Pacific Railway Museum. After taking photos for visiting families and a booming “All aboard!” he started a 500-yard journey to the North Pole.
“Front caboose is ready,” Norman said into a walkie-talkie on his shoulder.
Then he turned to the folks seated in the small train car.
“And when we see Santa, remember, we’ve all been good,” he said.
Children laughed while climbing on seats and up ladders to look out windows, and parents smiled while holding onto their coats for the short ride through the train yard next to the museum.
For the next two weekends, visitors can wander through the museum’s rooms — which have been transformed to display a dozen sets of model trains — and ride the full-size train to an old Northern Pacific Railroad car, where Santa Claus awaits for photos and holiday spirit.
“You can tell, the kids get so excited. Even the parents are,” Norman said. “You’re never too old.”
Norman is one of more than a dozen volunteers who come together to put on the Northern Pacific Railway Museum’s Toy Train Christmas celebration by managing the event and contributing their own model railways.
The celebration started in 2004, said Doug Shearer, who set up some of his own model trains. He's helped organize the event and has volunteered with the museum for years. The Toy Train Christmas was forced into hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is back for the first time since 2019.
Each room has a different size track for the trains, which pass through miniature Christmas towns covered in snow and cheer. The models have taken weeks to finish. Some are owned by the museum, and are donations from community members, while others are from community members who have brought their own.
Shearer, for example, sets up model trains he’s had for years. He’s been interested in the Northern Pacific Railroad, which used to run through Yakima and Toppenish, since he was young.
“I had my trains when I was a kid,” he said, adding that he’s loved the railways since he rode the train to Chicago in 1955.
Shearer is all smiles when showing guests around. There are little pieces of history scattered throughout the museum, which was once the Toppenish rail depot. Shearer and other volunteers have restored the building since it became a museum and are doing the same with train cars that the museum is able to acquire.
He and Norman will point out the little details on the small train as it heads from the depot, through the railroad, to where Santa is set up: an engine here, a Northern Pacific observation car there, and a brand-new steam engine, fully refurbished and one inspection away from installation.
“I fell in love with the history,” said Norman, who remembers when his father worked at the depot.
“For the depots this size, it’s one of the best I’ve ever seen,” he added.
While full-size Northern Pacific Railroad cars sit outside, a smaller version flies around a model track in the depot.
“This was the premier way to travel from here to Minnesota,” said Piper Hale, who brings his model to Toppenish every year for the event.
Hale said he had been coming to the museum since early October to set up, and his model does not disappoint. His track is over 30 feet long and the model features a tunnel through snow-capped mountains. Children run into the room, hopping on a sturdy bench next to the model to get a better look as a miniature Northern Pacific train flies by.
There’s nothing else quite like it, Hale said.
Members of the Yakima Valley Railroaders Club agree. Bruce Baxter, a member of the club, said it’s one of the few public events the group does. They bring a small portion of their models and set up in the museum’s main room.
Mari Valencia and her family visited the display for the first time. She said she enjoyed learning about railroad history. She added that her daughter enjoyed meeting Santa.
Ken and Tammy Rouse agreed. It was their first time at the museum. They enjoyed the atmosphere, including the family-friendly nature for their grandkids, who enjoyed the trains -- models and life-size.
“It’s been a great experience,” Tammy Rouse said. “The ‘All aboard!’ is worth the trip.”
Those families were some of the many that filtered into the museum on Dec. 4, but it was a far cry from the audience of its pre-pandemic predecessors, when nearly 4,000 people would come out, look around and ride the train.
It’s the Northern Pacific Railway Museum’s biggest fundraiser, said Shearer. That’s important, because it allows the museum to keep restoring trains and adding more for the public.
“This is really slow for what it was,” said Hale. “This event helps do other outreach and education.”
Shearer noted that there’s still time — the event will be in full swing on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, and Dec. 17-18. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $7 for children younger than 12.
“It’s a very good family event,” he said. “There’s nothing like this for many, many miles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.