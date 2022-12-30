Several venues in the Yakima Valley have parties planned Saturday night for New Year's Eve.
Most places might have something special planned, so ask your favorite wait staff or bartenders.
• New Year’s Eve 2023, 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Perham Hall, 705 Railroad Ave., Zillah. Little Reprise and XYZ and the Boomers perform. Complimentary champagne toast. Cost: $15 at www.theoldwarehousezillah.com.
• LTD, 9 p.m., Whistlin’ Jack’s Lodge and Outpost, 20800 State Route 410, Naches. New Year’s Eve party. LTD perform live. Drink specials.
• New Year's Eve disco dance party with DJ Xander Ramone, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave. Cost: $10 at theseasonsyakima.com and at the door.
• New Year’s Eve featuring DJ PHZ1, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Single Hill Brewing Co., 102 N. Naches Ave. Fancy attire. Cost: $45 includes admission, finger foods, two drink tickets and sparkling wine for a midnight toast. Tickets must be purchased online at https://bit.ly/YH-Rshnye.
• NYE party, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Punks Bar, 31 N. First Ave. Synthwave dance band, Mary Tyler Most, performs complete with light show and projector art. Cost: $10 at the door.
• Rumor 6 and Got 90s? are playing at 8 p.m. in the Legends Casino Event Center in Toppenish. Free admission, plus free party favors.
• White Pass is having night skiing from 2-8 p.m., with a throwback dance party with DJ Josh Denney. Ring in the new year at 9 p.m. (The party is early so people can hit the lifts early on New Year's Day).
