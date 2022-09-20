A lot has changed in 130 years of Central Washington State Fairs, but organizers of this year’s version are confident one thing has remained constant: it’s a great chance for families to have fun.
“There are so many reasons to come out and celebrate with us this year,” said Kathy Kramer, president and CEO of the Central Washington Fair Association. “We are celebrating the fair’s 130th anniversary, we can operate without any COVID restrictions, and there are lots of new things for fairgoers to see, eat and do at this year’s fair.”
The 2022 fair, with the theme “Growing Together,” begins Friday and continues through Oct. 2 at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima.
Last year, as the Yakima Valley dealt with continued COVID-19 outbreaks and pandemic-related restrictions, the fair attracted 204,376 visitors. Kramer and other organizers hope this year’s total is closer to the 238,198 who attended the 2019 fair.
“Fairs across the country are reporting strong attendance post-pandemic, with many breaking attendance records,” Kramer said. “We believe this trend will also be true for the Central Washington State Fair.
“Pre-fair ticket sales have been strong, and social media engagement has been high with the community anticipating the enjoyment of getting back to normal.”
The lack of COVID-19 restrictions, and the reduced number of cases in the community, is a welcome development, Kramer added. The 2020 fair was canceled due to the pandemic, and fairgoers were required to wear masks at entry, indoors and outdoors last year, even on rides.
This year marks the first time since 2019 that the fair can operate in full capacity and under normal business conditions, Kramer said.
“We learned many lessons during COVID about sanitation protocols and we will continue to offer handwashing stations throughout the grounds,” she said. “Staff will continue to practice enhanced cleaning protocols in all public areas.”
What’s new for 2022
Kramer said organizers try to balance the Central Washington State Fair’s traditional celebrations of agriculture and the community’s youth with bringing new entertainment, food and activities to the fairgrounds.
“When I arrived almost three years ago, the common theme I would hear in the community was around bringing new things to the fair,” Kramer said. “We listened to and gathered ideas from community stakeholder meetings and conducted community surveys to understand what kinds of new programming the community wanted to see at the fair.”
Among the changes were adding a general admission seating area to the Toyota Main Stage Concert Series, which will offer first-come, first-served bleacher seating and a large festival area (standing only).
This new concert seating area provides a “value priced seating” option for all the concerts, Kramer said. For a list of the concert lineup and ticket availability, visit FairFun.com.
Two of the concerts, classic rock band War (Saturday) and country music’s Sawyer Brown (Oct. 1), will offer $18.92 tickets in commemoration of the first year the fair was held (1892).
Also new this year is Fiesta de Familia, from noon to 8 p.m. each Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the fair. This festival area celebrates the Yakima Valley’s Latino heritage, organizers said, with hands-on craft activities for kids, pinatas and an entertainment stage featuring family-friendly shows.
Local artist Ashley Cardenas will paint a large mural highlighting the story of Latinos’ connection to the Valley’s agricultural history. At the end of the fair, her artwork will be added to the mural collection in the Ag Building at the fairgrounds.
New displays, programs
Also at the Ag Building will be several new displays and programs for 2022. The Backyard Bounty display will provide information and inspiration on how small or large spaces can be used to grow food, compost food and yard waste, or even raise chickens. It also will showcase native plants and the best plants to use to attract pollinators.
The “Ag Ed Shed” education and demonstration stage will feature presentations and demonstrations on a variety of agricultural topics. Presenters include the Master Gardeners, Washington State University Extension Office, wine and beer making enthusiasts and beekeepers.
Speaking of adult beverages, from 3-8 p.m. each Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the fair, the updated Central Washington State Fair Wine Garden will be open in the Ag Building. Yakima Valley wineries will provide education about their winemaking process and uncork some of their wines for purchase, with proceeds benefitting the Central Washington State Fair Foundation.
In the Modern Living Building, some new programs have been added to the Farm to Fork Culinary and Demonstration Stage. A salsa making contest with two categories, mild and hot, is scheduled at 3 p.m. Saturday. Winners in each category will be announced and winning recipes will be posted on the fair’s website, FairFun.com.
Bring your appetite
No state fair experience would be complete without sampling some of the delicious food items available around the fairgrounds. Organizers noted six new vendors will be serving the following:
- Fried ravioli, deep fried mac and cheese, meatball combo plate, chicken Parmesan and chicken Cordon Blue bits
- Colossal onion blossom, Philly cheesesteak sandwich, apple fries, finger steaks, pickle dog, chorizo dog
- Cotton candy, caramel apples, slushies, sno-cones, Flavor Burst soft-serve ice cream
- Corn dogs, hot dogs with cheese and chili toppings, nachos, tater tots with cheese and chili
- Twisted potatoes — sweet or savory, spiral-cut potatoes on a stick
- Tahvios BBQ, featuring a barbecue ribs plate and barbecue chicken plate which include entrée, baked beans, mac-n-cheese and dessert pie.
New foods at the 2022 fair from current vendors include a caramel apple sundae, deep fried Kit Kat bar, new mini doughnut flavors (white chocolate, Froot Loops, maple icing and bacon, Oreo) and barbecue bacon-wrapped chicken legs.
The lamb burger booth sponsored by Washington Wool Growers will return, along with the sausage and curly fry booth, hand-dipped ice cream inside the Ag Building, Pizza Hut offering pizza by the slice, and cinnamon rolls inside the SunDome.
There’s also free daily entertainment performing throughout the fair, including dancing horses, Cale Moon, hypnotist Mark Yuzuik, Tanna Banna, stilt walker and magician Zoe the Butterfly, all-Alaskan racing pigs, Circus Luminescence, Olson Bros. Band, Honey Bear Dancers, Washboard Willy, a strolling mime, Big Top Clown, Mariachi Huenachi and the Magic of Rafael.
A complete schedule of events, entertainment and vendors is available at statefairpark.org.
