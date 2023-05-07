If you go What: Yakima Valley Museum. Where: 2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima. When: Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Cost: Free for members (memberships start at $55 annually). For others: adults, $8; seniors, $6; ages 6-18, $5; ages 5 and younger, free; students, $6; families, $18.
I frequented the Yakima Valley Museum with my girls in the years before the pandemic. There were many trips to the Children’s Underground, field trips with my daughter’s preschool and one or two turns around the main museum on a hot summer afternoon to beat the heat.
As a mother of young children, I remember a lot of “Don’t touch that!” “Get off of that!” and “Get that out of your mouth!”
My daughters are busy, and rather than fight against their natural curiosity, I’ve chosen to avoid situations where I’d have to spend most of my time reining them in.
I learned during a recent visit that while the museum appeared empty during those long months of the pandemic, the directors, Peter Arnold and Susan Duffin, were hard at work. Their goal was to continue preserving Yakima’s history while making the exhibits more interactive.
One of the first changes you might notice is a big sign saying, “Blue is the Clue!” Once Susan explained what the sign meant to my girls, they were off to find as many “blue clues” as possible. One of the first “clues” my daughters found were the steps that led to the back of an open wagon so they could look inside.
Susan explained some of the changes made to the exhibits along the way: A shiny new kiosk pre-loaded with thousands of fruit crate labels is ready for viewing at the touch of a finger. A new mural with blossoming trees graces the walls, adding a bit of the outdoors and life to the bee exhibit. And there is a video showing apple production from start to finish.
All signage and videos are in English and Spanish. Many of the signs have a blue-edged outline meaning they can be touched. Susan brought my 6-year-old over and had her push on it until it flipped over, displaying all the same information in Spanish.
Once we could extract the girls from the bee exhibit, we went downstairs to see what prehistoric Yakima was like. New kiosks showed the destructive forces of ice and water as they pushed through land masses, creating some of our rivers, lakes and canyons. Another beautiful mural showed the Valley with prehistoric creatures and how it may have looked once upon a time.
We headed to the mountaineering exhibit next. My girls found all sorts of “blue clues” from a STEM-designed area showing the effectiveness of climbing equipment. There was also an impressive topographical display using special sand and camera effects.
They created landscapes like mountains, valleys and rivers. Then they made it rain, and you could watch the water drip down and dance around every landscape they’d made. I wanted to hurry them out of the way and get my hands in there, but there were so many other things to see.
As my girls interacted with the exhibits, I watched video footage provided by Yakima residents of them climbing Mount Rainier and read a little more in-depth about each area.
There were displays of old and new mountaineering equipment, rescue teams and video footage of Mount St. Helens losing her top and how it affected Yakima. When that happened, my husband had just turned 6 (the age of our youngest). I’m confident every Yakima resident knows precisely where they stood when that volcano blew and has a story to tell.
My family thoroughly enjoyed it; we could have spent all day there. My girls were sad when I said we had to move on. My tactile kindergartner would have pocketed some beautiful white sand if I hadn’t been watching. Even with my diligence, we ended up taking some of it home on wiped leggings.
One final exhibit that garnered a million questions from my girls was a Spanish-style dress built out of duct tape by a young woman in Sunnyside. She made it to wear at prom in 2021 and won a competition held by the Duck Brand company. I loved seeing it and seeing how vital curating local art is for the museum. It is on loan, so make sure to stop by soon so you can see it.
My girls were begging me to go back the very next day. It excites me to have this as an option for our family. The museum’s beautiful blending of the historic with modern advancements and interactive exhibits allows all ages to learn and even play a little.
