A brand-new Hop Country Music Festival will debut Sept. 9-10 at the SOZO Sports Complex in Yakima.
Tickets for the new festival go on sale June 3, according to a news release.
Chinook Fest and SOZO Sports of Central Washington, 2200 S. 36th Ave., have joined forces to bring country music stars to the sports fields.
The first headliner will be announced on May 24, with the full lineup to follow.
“For one weekend in September, country music stars will be joining us at the complex for a festival filled with music, food and fun,” the release said.
Chinook Fest, which used to take place that weekend in September, is scheduled June 10-12, 2022, at Jim Sprick Community Park in Naches.
Hop Country Music Festival proceeds will go toward putting more athletes on the field at SOZO.
Visit www.hopcountry.fun for more information.
