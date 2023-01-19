It’s been a year since the moving van pulled up in front of my new little bungalow in the Barge-Chestnut neighborhood of Yakima, and I’m pretty settled in now. More important, it’s been an entire growing season, and it’s time for me to evaluate how this first year went and what this next year will bring in the garden.
I’ve been gardening since I was a child in Delaware and Nebraska. And for the past 30 years I’ve gardened on the wet side of the mountains in Bellingham. But the Yakima Valley is a whole other world. The basics of growing things remains true. But I’ve had to tweak a number of routines I developed to make my garden as productive here as it’s been in Bellingham. It will probably take years to accomplish.
If you’ve been thinking you’d like to start gardening, or take your gardening up a notch, follow along with me in the coming months as I experiment and learn to grow a great garden in the Yakima Valley.
Doing the homework
As soon as the boxes were unpacked last January, I started to plan my new vegetable garden. My ex-husband is a garden photographer and sells images for gardening books, so I had a lot of sample copies to check out.
But the fact is, most garden books are not written for us here. The mass market is on the coasts, where the weather is mild and there is moisture. He had looked into collaborating with a local garden writer to produce a book on gardening in the Inland Northwest and was told by publishers that there just wasn’t a big enough market to make it worth it to publish.
But I kept digging for information.
My most immediate task was to decide what to grow, and which varieties of vegetables would do well here. Broccoli, for example, is a cool season crop, and there’s not much “cool” in the growing season. Spring is short, and then it gets hot. So, I wondered if local gardeners had some special varieties that worked well in the short spring and held well in the heat.
I called a local garden group and asked if they had a list of locally recommended vegetable varieties. No, they didn’t. They suggested I ask my neighbors. Well, I didn’t know my neighbors yet, and my son up the street didn’t grow broccoli, precisely because it usually failed in the short spring.
I finally studied the seed catalogs I had brought with me from Bellingham and found a couple of broccoli varieties that they claimed had good heat tolerance. I needed to get them ordered in time to start inside in mid-February. And I’m happy to report that those broccoli plants pumped out delicious side shoots (after the main head was harvested) until my daughter-in-law ripped the plants out in late fall.
I did find a list of recommended varieties for the Inland Northwest eventually. You’ll find the list in a book I highly recommend for any gardener new to Yakima Valley conditions: “Gardening in the Inland Northwest,” by Tonie Fitzgerald (Washington State University Extension). You can pick up a copy for $12 at the WSU Extension office behind the Valley Mall in Union Gap or order it online.
Another book that is well worth having on your shelf for ready reference is “Growing Vegetables in Drought, Desert & Dry Times” by Maureen Gilmer (Sasquatch Books). There is one copy in the Yakima Valley Libraries system or you can order it through a local bookstore. It has good information about dealing with the heat, efficient watering, and lists of recommended vegetable varieties.
If you are new to gardening or didn’t pay much attention in high school biology class, find a beginning gardening book to get the basics of how plants grow. As you read it, remember that growing conditions here are different than those they are telling you about. For example, you don’t have to wait for the soil to dry out in the spring before planting, because we are lucky if the soil is wet at all.
The final book I would recommend for your homework is “Gardening When it Counts” by Steve Solomon (available as a PDF online for free). Solomon started Territorial Seed Company and wrote the book on vegetable gardening for the west side. Now he lives in Tasmania, growing most of his family’s food with limited irrigation. He shares lots of time, labor and money saving ideas for starting a new garden -- or, as he says, “when it counts.”
Garden checklist for January
• Read some of the books recommended above.
• If you are starting a new garden, decide where it will go after consulting one or more of the books above. And be sure to consult with your housemates on the location and get their commitment to help. Someone might object to their favorite patch of grass being dug up.
• Sketch garden plans, including what to grow, spacing, arrangement and number of plants needed.
• Order seeds if you plan to grow your own starts or sow seed directly. Mail-ordered seed is invariably fresher and you get a greater range of choice than grabbing a packet off a rack in the hardware store. The seed companies are all online these days, and once you’ve ordered, they’ll start sending you catalogs. There are a number of good companies out there. I’ve had good results, and selection, from Johnny’s Selected Seeds and Pinetree Garden Seeds. Strangely both are out of Maine and are definitely not catering to the desert gardener, so read the descriptions for heat tolerance.
• Finish fall cleanup.
• If you’ve had an aphid problem on shrubs or trees recently, consider a dormant oil spray before buds start to swell.
Natalie McClendon moved to Yakima in the winter of 2022, excited to re-learn gardening in a semi-desert climate, after 30 years on the wet side of the state. She will be sharing her adventures in gardening, both successful and not, throughout this year. We invite our readers to follow along in their own gardens, or just your imagination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.