Not long ago, someone posted a request for sticks on an online group. She was going to put them in the bottom of her raised bed. I responded, asking why she would do that, and gave a few solid reasons not to put sticks in her raised bed. Another reader fired back asking if I had not heard of “hugelkultur” and that “all the cool kids were doing it.”
Well, I’m rarely accused of being cool, and I try my best to ignore hot trends. But I knew exactly what he was talking about. Raised beds are the subject of a lot of hot trends these days, and the irrepressible entrepreneurial American spirit has produced every gadget imaginable to part you from your money to make raised beds in your garden.
What is a raised bed and why would you want one?
First, the alternative to a “bed” style of gardening is a row, just like the endless rows of wheat or corn in farm fields. Rows accommodate tractors driving down them to till, plant, cultivate weeds, etc. But since a backyard gardener is unlikely to use a tractor to sow seeds or weed, “beds” are a better use of the available space. Vegetable garden beds are as wide as you can reach into them to plant and weed. With a width of about 3 feet, more than one row of lettuce or carrots can be planted side by side, and the ratio of planting space to path is much higher than with rows.
We don’t have to raise this bed to use bed-style planting. The soil, however, will naturally be higher where you haven’t trampled it, and lower in the paths where you walk. Without adding any extra soil or enclosure, the bed will be 2-3 inches higher than the path. Loose, untrampled soil makes for better root growth and water penetration. After decades of vegetable gardening, including with enclosed raised beds, I have decided that enclosing beds is more trouble than they are worth. We’ve got great soil here. Just add water.
Why make enclosed beds with imported soil?
1. If you have mobility issues and need to raise the surface of the soil so you can reach it comfortably.
2. If you have completely unworkable native soil, possibly an issue if you garden up on top of a ridge.
3. To provide drainage for oversaturated soils in the spring. (Ha, not likely an issue in Yakima!)
4. They look nice and fit into your yard’s landscaping.
5. Your native soil is contaminated with something that might be taken up by the plants.
Lead and arsenic
This last one is worth some consideration. I’ve never gardened anywhere before that had even a possibility of contamination, but it turns out to be a real issue here. After last month’s column on our native soil, I heard from a number of readers about the former orchard lands that are contaminated with lead and arsenic from pesticide spraying. While those pesticides were banned decades ago, the lead and arsenic persist in the soil, possibly forever.
There’s no immediate risk from exposure; it’s long-term exposure that’s a concern. Ingesting or breathing in contaminated soil is the most likely way to have it enter your body. Most of us don’t deliberately eat dirt, but small children sometimes do, and they can play for hours in the dusty dirt. Plants don’t readily take up lead or arsenic in their tissues, so even growing food in contaminated soil is a low risk, unless you don’t bother to clean off the dirt before eating.
The state Department of Ecology has attempted to map the former orchard lands where this pesticide spraying might have occurred. You can see the map and test results for specific properties by searching for “WA DOE former orchard land.” The Department of Ecology will pay for soil testing for any property identified as a former orchard. Most of the city of Yakima except for the oldest neighborhoods were originally planted in orchards. I’m not a doctor or a lawyer, so don’t take my word for your risk. Decide for yourself if you need to check this out.
Don’t bother with enclosed raised beds
There are definitely some downsides to using enclosed beds filled with imported soil. Probably the biggest is the expense. Even if you build them with scrounged materials, you have to buy a lot of “landscape filler,” potting soil, or whatever to fill them. I think this is why the sticks in the bottom got popular. I’ve heard people say they put empty milk jugs, styrofoam chunks and other weird stuff in the bottom of their raised bed just to reduce the amount of soil they have to buy to fill it. This kind of defeats the purpose of a raised bed — that is, to have deep, rich soil for the plants’ roots. If you buy your enclosure, it can run into the hundreds of dollars for a very small amount of garden square footage.
A close second downside is the quality of the soil you fill your box with. Unless you have really bad native soil, it will be of higher quality for growing plants than any “manufactured” soil you can buy. These soil mixes are really high in organic matter, like 50%, and normal healthy soil needs just 3% to 6% organic matter. As a result, they are missing important mineral soil components. They are also designed to be fast-draining. In the heat of the Yakima summer, the last thing we need is for our soil to dry out quickly. In fact, the relentless sun during the summer, shining on the sides of built raised beds, will only increase the soil temperature and speed up drying of the soil, and maybe even cook the roots.
I have also found enclosed raised beds limiting. Once built, you can’t easily move them. I often rearrange my garden plan, moving the trellised plants or creating a big block of corn or a sprawling pumpkin patch. And every few years it’s good to just rototill the whole thing, mix in new amendments and start over. I can only do this if I have no structures in the way.
Garden bed fads
I owe you an explanation of “hugelkultur.” It has taken the idea of raised beds and organic matter to the extreme. The idea is to use the sticks and small limbs from your yard and pile them up, then add many inches of leaves, grass clippings or other organic matter you have lying around and build a pile about 5 feet high resembling a tomb for a Viking king. Then you add a thin layer of soil on top of everything and plant stuff in it.
This is not a raised garden bed. It is a fancy compost pile. In 5 to 10 years, it will be nice compost. Turns out this idea was developed by a guy in Germany who had a lot of sticks in his yard that he didn’t know what to do with. But now that it’s trendy, people have been convinced to go out and find, or even pay for, organic material they don’t have laying around, to build what they think is the ultimate raised garden bed. Sometimes my lazy and cheap ways win the day.
It’s starting to feel like spring, although by my spring bloom journal I kept last year, we are two weeks behind last year’s cool spring. My sugar snap peas are up. The broccoli and cabbage starts are in the ground and the overwintered lettuce is starting to take off.
• Natalie McClendon moved to Yakima in the winter of 2022, excited to re-learn gardening in a semi-desert climate after 30 years on the wet side of the state. She is sharing her adventures in gardening, both successful and not, throughout this year. We invite our readers to follow along in their own gardens, or just your imagination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.