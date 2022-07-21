It’s mid-July. Things are still heating up, but back-to-school ads have already started appearing.
Explore is here to remind you that there is still plenty to do around here, and even once school starts, summer isn’t over until Sept. 22.
Here are just a few things to do and see around the Valley:
Hoptown Summer Music Series
Pizza and music are on the menu at Hoptown Wood Fired Pizza, 2560 Donald-Wapato Road in Wapato, where you can enjoy music with your pizza on the lawn. Call 509-952-4414 for showtimes:
• Thursday, July 21: Stan Fortier.
• July 31: Dead Lee.
• Aug. 11: Hunter Stiles.
• Aug. 14: Krome.
Ellensburg Music Festival
Formerly called Jazz in the Valley, Ellensburg’s nonprofit downtown music festival is July 29-30 this year.
The Ellensburg Music Festival brings live funk, blues, Latin, jazz, soul, swing and much more to downtown venues all weekend long. Galleries, bars, restaurants and an outdoor hotel rooftop will all be open for music lovers.
The festival is an all-ages event; tickets cost $60 in advance or $70 at the door. Visit www.jazzinthevalley.com for schedules and tickets.
Summer Night Market
Join local vendors from 4-8 p.m. July 30 at Single Hill Brewing, 102 N. Naches Ave., for the second annual Summer Night Market.
It will feature vendors in the taproom and on the patio. The list includes Art by Christin, Canyon Blooms, Honey & Hutch, Kristen Michael Art, Leather & Wood Designs, Local Beet, Lux on Me boutique, Nia+Co Skincare, Olde Farmhouse Cookie Co., Paloma Designs, Sno & Co., Tandem Sausage Co., Tieton Teas and Wild Wickzology Candle Co.
5 Salsas will be selling food, and Single Hill staff will be pouring beers.
Hot Shots Basketball
The annual 3-on-3 basketball tournament returns July 30-31. Youth, high school and adult divisions will compete at the Sozo Sports Complex, 2200 S. 36th Ave.
Yakima Vintiques Car Show
Join Pacific Northwest vintiques car enthusiasts Aug. 4-7 at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., for the Northwest Nationals event. It will feature over 600 street rods and muscle cars, a swap meet, lawnmower drag racing, Friday night hot rod drag racing at Renegade Raceway (1395 N. Track Road in Wapato), a Saturday hellbent motorsport off-road challenge and custom car show and vintage motorcycles in the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Rock Garden will perform Friday night and Englewood Heights on Saturday night.
Tickets cost $10 for ages 13-61, $5 for ages 62 and older, $5 for ages 6-12, and $20 for a family pack (two adults and four children). Children 5 and younger are free.
Visit www.statefairpark.org/events for more information.
Family Fun Fest
The Yakima Greenway’s second annual Family Fun Fest and Scavenger Hunt will take place Aug. 15-21. You can explore and discover new things along the Greenway, collecting scavenger hunt items along its trails and parks. Completed cards can be turned in for prizes.
Attend Family Fun Fest Night from 3-8 p.m. Aug. 18 at Sarg Hubbard Park, 111 S. 18th St. The all-ages free community event will have activities, music and entertainment.
Big Dog’s Grill will be selling gourmet hot dogs, and kettle corn and lemonade will be available to purchase.
Pioneer Power Show and Swap Meet
The Central Washington Agricultural Museum’s annual show returns Aug. 20-21. The event costs $5 per person, and kids younger than 12 are free.
Vintage equipment, trucks and engines will be on display. Attend an equipment parade, learn about blacksmithing, and watch sawmill and apple packing line demonstrations. There will also be old-fashioned wheat threshing, quilt displays, historic exhibits and freshly baked bread.
Free activities for youngsters include a kiddie train, kiddie wagon, an animal swing and excavator driving.
There will be tractor pulls, tractor games and draft horse buggy demonstrations. The Pacific Northwest Vintage Snowmobile Club will be there, too.
New this year is Lady Barlow’s Karnaval Phantastique, which brings mentalism, illusionism and a traveling cryptozoological collection. There are three shows per day, but limited seating. Professor Phineas J. Coffin will be offering presentations Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Food will be offered for sale by Jean’s Cottage Inn, Soup-R-Dawgs, Karen’s Curly Fries and Eastern Washington Expeditions.
Hop Country Music Festival
The new Hop Country Music Festival at the Sozo Sports Complex, 2200 S. 36th Ave., is Sept. 9-10. Proceeds from the event will help get more children on the field to play soccer, lacrosse and football.
The all-ages event features country music stars Generation Radio and Too Slim and the Taildraggers from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday.
Cole Swindell, Caitlyn Smith, Cody Beebe and the Crooks, Hannah Dasher, Boy Named Banjo, Zack Hinson and American Honey Band will perform from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets cost $75 for general admission for both days, and $60 for general admission for Saturday only. Visit www.hopcountry.fun to get your tickets and for more information.
Cowiche Brew Run
You can run around and support People for People’s Meals on Wheels fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17.
The Cowiche Brew Run starts and ends at Cowiche Creek Brewery, 514 Thompson Road in Cowiche, and takes runners, joggers and walkers on a 5K or 10K course through scenic Cowiche.
Register now at https://mypfp.org/cowichebrewrun/. Registration includes a race bib, medal, a pint of craft beer and access to the after-party.
The brew run is open to all ages, but minors will not be eligible for the craft beer. The run is also dog-friendly but your pooch must be leashed.
The after-party will feature local food vendors and artists.
