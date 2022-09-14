You can support the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy while learning about monarchs and enjoying live music this weekend.
Music and Monarchs is from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at Cowiche Creek Brewing Co., 514 Thompson Road in Cowiche.
Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at the door or at https://bit.ly/YH-Rmusicandmonarchs. Ages 12 and younger are free.
During the event, visitors can learn about the life cycles of monarchs and how to support the endangered insect.
Tieton Arts and Humanities will offer butterfly-themed activities for kids. Thunder Honey with Blake Noble and Kaylee Jorene will perform.
The proceeds will benefit the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy, a nonprofit land trust protecting the local shrub-steppe through conservation, recreation and education.
For more information, call 509-248-5065.
— Sara Rae Shields
