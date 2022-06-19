Graduation prompts a sense of pride for a student and their family. It’s an accomplishment at any age.
Veronica Shean has a lot to be proud of this June. She and her daughter, Tia Shean, are both graduating with associate degrees.
Veronica, 44, graduated from Perry Technical Institute with an associate of applied science degree in business technology and accounting. Tia, 20, graduated from Yakima Valley College with an associate of arts degree in English.
Veronica was working 50 to 60 hours a week in retail, and she needed a change.
“I was busting my butt every day and I’d come home just covered in sweat and tired and exhausted and I figured, ‘Well, you know what? Maybe it’s time for me to switch total careers and do a 180,’” Veronica said.
Veronica’s youngest daughter, Evaline Miller, 12, attends school in Selah. Veronica and Tia worked together to take care of Evaline and get through school.
While Veronica attended Perry Tech for her 18-month program, Tia worked 20-30 hours a week while attending online classes. Tia was able to plan her schedule around taking Evaline to school and dance practices.
“My daughter has been my biggest supporter by helping with her younger sister, making sure she gets to school and picked up. She did all this while taking online classes and working. She always made sure that I had time to do my own schoolwork,” Veronica said.
To her 19 classmates at Perry Tech, Veronica was the “class mom.” Veronica retained knowledge from previous college courses and helped several of her classmates with accounting and math problems, as well as using programs like QuickBooks. Her ability to assist her colleagues led to a tutoring job.
But she had to make time before or after classes for tutoring. The school day was from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and she’d often be there before 7, waiting for the doors to be unlocked.
Personal studies, tutoring classmates and raising children weren’t the only obstacles during Veronica’s graduation journey. She handled coursework while recovering from two major surgeries in February and April.
Veronica turned to Valerie Ryan when she needed help.
“Valerie is the department head, and she teaches. She’s so amazing and she’s just — oh, my gosh — the best instructor I’ve ever come across. Let me tell you, if it wasn’t for her, I probably would have cried every day,” Veronica said.
With that help and her own determination and hard work, Veronica maintained a 3.93 grade point average, earning an honor cord.
Veronica didn’t let her age hold her back. She believes you’re never too old and it’s never too late to get a degree. She encourages people to do the things that make you happy.
“There’s other jobs out there. If you think you can’t do it, you really can. Go back to college. There are programs out there that help,” Veronica said.
“I survived on scholarships and grants and financial aid and I have a house payment. Pinch pennies, make it work. And if I can do it, I know that anybody else can do it.”
Veronica isn’t done. She’s enrolled for online classes, starting this fall, through Western Governors University to earn a bachelor’s degree.
Sharing this moment with her daughter means more than the hard work and degree.
“It’s emotional. Let me tell you, I sit here and I think about it and it’s such a great honor to be able to do it with her,” Veronica said. “And, you know, I never thought in a million years, one, I would ever get my degree and two, that I get to share such a great experience with her. So, I mean, just makes my heart swell.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.