Singer and songwriter Melissa Etheridge is 60. She’s been making music for a long time.
But sometimes, she can still be surprised.
While digging through old recordings for a retrospective box set, Etheridge found a stash of demo tapes dating from the 1980s and ’90s. They’d never been released.
“Back then I was, for many different reasons, nervous to put some of those songs out,” Etheridge said. “I hadn’t come out yet. I was just a nervous, young 28-, 29-year-old and kind of just writing. I put the songs away. Going back 20 years later and finding them, it was so exciting.
“These are great songs. And it just seems so innocent now. I will never be afraid of any of them. And they really sound great and the audience loves them now and it’s just a lot of fun.”
Etheridge collected the songs on the album “One Way Out,” released in September 2021. She’ll be touring in support of the album Sept. 16 when she plays Legends Casino in Toppenish.
“One Way Out” was recorded with original band members Fritz Lewak, John Shanks and Kevin McCormick. It also includes two tracks recorded at the Roxy in Los Angeles in 2002.
“My voice is a little more mature. But you know, the rest was very, very similar. I used the same producer and the older musicians I had. It was really fun,” Etheridge said.
Etheridge is looking forward to her appearance in Toppenish.
“The size is all about the audience I can have. I can have just as much fun with you know, 1,000 people as I do with 10,000 people, you know? It always depends on the audience, how they’re feeling, where they’re into it, where I’m at,” Etheridge said.
Also on tap: Etheridge’s first graphic novel, “Heartstrings: Melissa Etheridge & Her Guitars,” comes out in July.
“We got some of the greatest female artists that are doing this (graphic illustrations) to come in and each chapter is a different artist and just gorgeous stuff,” Etheriidge said. “Beautiful work and it’s all kinds of fantasy based on reality. It brings my guitars to life and it’s just a really cool sort of thing for me to do.”
Each chapter and illustration is a story about one of Etheridge’s many guitars. She keeps many of them in a warehouse or on her walls, decorating her home. Each is named after a strong, female figure.
“One is named Marlene Dietrich. And I have a new one that I just got a few weeks ago, and I called her Betty White,” Etheridge said.
Etheridge is nominated for a GLAAD Media Award, Outstanding Music Artist. Winners will be announced today, April 6.
According to the GLAAD website, for over 30 years the organization has been at the forefront of cultural change, accelerating acceptance for the LGBTQ community. The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.
“I just love that organization and it is great to still be making music and doing that, being inspiring. And I just love that there’s so many queer artists making music. I just love it,” Etheridge said.
“I made my choices many years ago and decided to walk that path, and you know, it was rewarding on its own, living my truth. But really having people come up to me the last 25 years and telling me how much it means to them really, really is the icing on the cake.”
Born in Leavenworth, Kan., Etheridge released her first album, “Melissa Etheridge,” in 1988. She became a star in 1993 with the album “Yes I Am.”
Etheridge, who won Grammy Awards for best female rock vocal performance in 1993 and 1995, is excited to be back on the road. She loves making music for live audiences.
“I’m really looking forward to coming up to Toppenish. People can expect to hear the hits and favorite songs and I’m digging deep into a couple albums every show. I’m getting ready to come up there and rock.
“See you then.”
