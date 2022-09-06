Megan Nobbs will be the new executive director of the Seasons Performance Hall in downtown Yakima.
Co-founder and current Executive Director Pat Strosahl will be co-executive director with Nobbs starting Nov. 1, with Nobbs taking over full time Jan. 1, according to a news release.
Nobbs chairs the Fresh Hop Ale Festival and her firm, GSD Consulting, works with several nonprofit organizations in Yakima.
“I am excited and looking forward to leading the Seasons Performance Hall operations and the mission of the organization,” Nobbs said in a statement. “I can bring a fresh perspective as well as a working knowledge of the day to day from being an active member of the Seasons’ board for the last two years.”
She said her priorities for 2023 are to protect the historic downtown building, expand educational programs, improve the audience experience and broaden the venue’s support base.
The Seasons board approved the succession plan and Strosahl said he would remain active with the organization.
“Since I was appointed executive director in 2018, the board and I have worked diligently together on a multi-year plan to position the Seasons for long-term success,” Strosahl said. “A key part of that has always been to replace myself, ensuring that a new qualified executive director could assume the position with confidence in the health of the organization and a thorough knowledge of its operation. Megan Nobbs is the most qualified and capable person I could imagine to fill that position.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.