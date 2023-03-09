Maria Ureña recently celebrated 15 years as a college adviser for the College Success Foundation. She’s spent almost as long working with kids at Davis High School.
During a celebration of her work and impact on others last year, students dating back to 2008 visited their alma mater to express their appreciation for Ureña.
Many students shared a similar sentiment; Ureña’s background as the child of migrant workers and someone who wanted to go to college but wasn’t sure how to get there made her relatable, easy to work with and effective at getting kids into the right college for them.
Some questions and answers:
What was your experience like going to school in Yakima County? Did you have access to college advisers the way your students have access to you?
I was born in California but we moved to Yakima due to my parents’ opportunities in agriculture. My parents were both migrant seasonal workers. I come from a family of 10 so finding housing that was affordable for a family of 10 and being low-income made it difficult.
Mrs. O’Hara, one of my teachers, was instrumental in my life because she would sometimes come to school late during the asparagus season and would work with me to ensure I stayed on track, and it was just people like her who made a difference for me.
My parents were always supportive of us pursuing higher education. There were teachers who saw potential in me that I didn’t see in myself. I would say even though all those people supported me, there was still a lot of support in other areas I didn’t really know about.
I didn’t know about scholarships. I knew about technical schools and the military. I would see some of my peers go off to college and I would think to myself how they got the information they needed to get there.
How do you apply your own experiences and difficulties as a student to the kids you work with?
I have always made it a point to make sure that all the students I serve and who come across our office know what opportunities and resources and support are available for them. I don’t want to not give an opportunity to a student knowing there are so many out there.
I also try to make our area into a safe and welcoming environment; that way, they want to come back. Even if they don’t see their potential, I want them to know they are seen, heard, they’re loved and they have potential.
Many of your students said you helped them see their own potential. How do you do that?
We engage in a lot of one-on-one conversations and we ask them what they want to do and their thoughts on how to get there. We also ask about their families and home lives and try to tie that all together to understand their perspective.
We’re always going to support them on whatever decisions they make, but we just want them to have all the tools and knowledge of the different possibilities. When students feel like they’re not college material, we just say, “You don’t know until you try it. You have the support and the resources, so what’s stopping you?”
Then they have to do a bit of self-reflection. Sometimes it’s fear that stops them. Sometimes it has to do with their socioeconomic status. They may be the first in their family to be able to go to college and they’re scared of going because they don’t want to fail.
I know that a lot of my colleagues are also first-generation college students, so we bring in some of that personal experience as well.
What would you say to a child right now who is doubting whether they’re smart enough or have the money to go to college?
There are a lot of people willing to support and guide you through the process. Never be afraid to ask for support and to ask questions. All you need to do is access the resources available to you, like us, and we’ll help guide you through the rest.
Don’t be afraid to try new things. Sometimes we don’t imagine ourselves where we’re at if we look back at what we’ve experienced. But here at Davis, there is always a support team that is rooting for you and willing to help guide you through the process. There are no limits.
