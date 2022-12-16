Circumnavigating the world in one night is impossible unless you’re Santa Claus.
But being at every local shopping mall, holiday party or Christmas bazaar requires some help.
To help Santa reach as many children as possible during the holiday season, Corky Kinter of Sawyer started small. When his kids were growing up, Kinter would dress up as Santa to visit their classrooms and church functions, donning a fake beard and red suit complete with a hearty ho-ho-ho.
Seven years ago, Kinter’s son wanted to take nice photos of his children with Santa, so he asked his father to put on the fake beard again and pose as the big man as he did years ago.
“I took a few pictures and then he turned the camera around and said, ‘Dad, I think you need to take this more seriously,’ and showed that my wife posted on a neighborhood app asking if anybody wanted a Santa visit,” Kinter said. “We had a couple of people who said yes right off and then it kind of grew from there and now I'm like Santa all over the place.”
Santa Corky’s first order of business was growing a Claus-worthy beard.
“I grew my beard out, stopped shaving and I thought that would be fun and it when it came out pretty white, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness! It’s all white!’” Kinter said.
Santa Corky’s busy season starts in November, when he makes himself available for family photo sessions. When December arrives, it’s mostly appearances at store events, business parties, and Zoom and video calls, a form of communication he leaned into even before COVID-19 restrictions altered most visits with Santa.
And Santa Corky’s presence grew.
“Word of mouth, totally word of mouth. I've never advertised, I've never done that. It just got bigger and bigger and started branching out. Now, because of social media, people show up,” Kinter said.
Bigger and bigger is an understatement.
Kinter’s son suggested he start a TikTok account. TikTok is a popular social media app, and creators make short-form videos, utilizing trends like dance moves and sound bites.
“My son, he was kind of persistent about it and so we did our first video on Feb. 22. And then it just started getting a lot of traction. Then I went live on the first of March," Kinter said.
Live on TikTok is a streaming option people use to interact with followers and viewers in real time.
“I've dedicated a lot of time and I've been very consistent about showing up every day for an hour, sometimes as many as three hours. I do shout-outs for kids and moms love it. Grandmas love it, aunts. uncles love it,” Kinter said.
“I got a lot of attention real quick. Since we started, in nine months, I went over a million followers."
According to the latest numbers the Santa Corky account on TikTok now has 1.1 million followers.
“I really believe that people are looking for hope right now, especially in the last year or so," Kinter said. "Love and joy and peace and faith and everything that represents Christmas. This is truly my best way to do Christmas, which I believe is love and action."
Going viral on social media helps accounts grow, and Santa Corky wouldn’t be at 1.1 million followers without the help of his son Aaron, who records the videos, and his granddaughter Kimber.
“I have a 15-year-old granddaughter who helps me with TikTok videos, and she's helped me go viral," Kinter said. "She gets the more viral sounds, the viral videos and she's just got a younger aspect of looking at it that I wouldn't have thought of. If you look at the page, she's the one who did my two most popular ones -- 5 million views and the other is 1.5 million views. She's the one who created those.”
Kinter has expanded the Santa Corky brand with what he calls North Pole Nation, complete with a P.O. box address where he receives gifts of gratitude and, of course, letters to Santa.
“The biggest part that I've enjoyed most is being able to be a part of somebody's life in a very, very positive manner," he said. "That’s been huge. I can tell you story after story after story. One of the reasons I put up a P.O. box is so kids could send me letters, but I get letters from families all the time, just not kids’ Christmas lists.
“I'm a very faith-based Santa. I don't preach at people. I don't talk about that too much, but I will. One of the biggest things that has been helpful and beneficial is I pray for people on my lives (streams). If it comes up and they ask me, I pray for them.”
