Over the last two years, gardeners have experienced shortages of both plants and seeds that have many people reevaluating the benefits of seed saving. The downside is that it takes time to learn this skill. Expect some failures along the way. However, reducing your dependency on commercial seed companies, cutting seed costs, and the peace of mind in knowing that you’ll have a steady supply of seeds of varieties you like makes seed saving a great resource for gardeners
Before you begin saving seeds, you must first grow open-pollinated varieties, not hybrids. Not all seed companies list this information on the seed packet or in their catalogs, in which case you’ll need to contact the seed company or do some online research. Open-pollinated varieties may be labeled as heirloom, open-pollinated or OP. Hybrids may be labeled as F1 or hybrid.
Typically, you should not save hybrid seeds as they don’t always grow true to the parent plant and may produce sterile seeds. Open-pollinated varieties are just as plentiful and vigorous as hybrids, but you may need to look at regional or family-owned companies for the best selection.
The biggest reason for seed saving failures is that beginners don’t wait long enough for seeds to fully mature. To save seeds from a pod, fruit or flower head, it must be so mature that it’s only good for the compost pile or seed saving. You need to give the seed enough time to fully mature; if in doubt, wait a little longer. Bean and pea pods that have turned fibrous and brittle are perfect for seed saving but not much else.
Another common mistake is to assume that once you save seeds, they will actually grow. It is disappointing to plant seeds in the spring only to have none of them sprout. To avoid this, do a viability test before storing the seeds. Choose 10 seeds at random. Don’t pick over to get the biggest or the best. Place them on a damp paper towel. Fold the paper towel over seeds and place in a sealable plastic bag where the temperature remains between 70-75° day and night. Most seeds will sprout in three to 15 days. If they don’t sprout, throw them out and plant the ones that do sprout. And you can always try again next year. Even the most experienced seed savers have occasional failures. Expect them.
Nature is very abundant with its seeds. In some cases, you may find that saving seeds from just one plant, fruit or flower head will give you enough seeds for a couple of decades! So, proper storage is vital. Heat, light and humidity will kill seeds. You can increase the shelf life of seeds by 50% simply by storing them in a glass jar with a tight-fitting lid and placing it in a cool, dry, dark place. Several seed packets will fit easily in one jar. If you store the jar in a freezer, the seeds could last up to five times longer than when stored in an open bin in your kitchen or garage. Storing bean, pea or tomato seeds in a jar in the freezer will last for 20 years or longer.
Some seeds are easier to save than others. If you’re a beginner, don’t set yourself up for failure. Start with the easiest seeds: peas and beans. What makes them easy? Each blossom has both male and female parts that pollinate themselves before the blooms open. They don’t need pollinators. Cross-pollination is rare. And the seeds come out of the pods easily.
To save peas and beans, start at midseason, select at least two or three plants (more is always better) and let all the pods ripen on the vine until they are dry and brittle. Pick the pods and shell the seeds. Let them sit at room temperature, out of direct sunlight, for seven to 10 days until the seeds are fully dry. Put them in a glass jar with a tight-fitting lid and place in a freezer for two weeks to kill any weevil eggs. The seeds can now be stored in a glass jar at room temperature for four to five years or left in the freezer for 10 to 20 years.
Once you successfully save pea and bean seeds, you’ll question why you ever thought it was a good idea to pay for seeds each spring. We sell many heirloom vegetables at the Master Gardener plant sale each spring and encourage you to try your luck with seed saving with them as well. And hopefully Master Gardeners will be able to have their seed saving class for the public soon.
